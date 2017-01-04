Shaikh Hamdan yet to confirm for hat-trick challenge

Clint Egbert/Gulf NewsFrom left: Fernando Cebrian Carrillo, technical delegate; Juan-Carlos Capelli of Longines; Ganem Al Hajri, Secretary General, Emirates Equestrian Federation; Mohammad Eisa Al Adhab; Patrick Aoun, Regional Brand Manager — Longines; and Yap Mou Soon, Ground Jury President, FEI, with the Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup trophy yesterday.

Dubai: Whether the defending champion of the HH Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, shall take part in the 2017 event presented by Longiness will be only known by the pre-ride on Friday.

Shaikh Hamdan, who won in 2015 and 2016, is in line for a hat-trick of titles but is yet to confirm for the prestigious event on Saturday.

“It is still too early to be sure about the participation of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and this will be confirmed by Friday when the pre-ride will start in the afternoon. Till then we are not sure if Shaikh Hamdan will attend or ride,” said Mohammad Eisa Al Adhab, General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club, after the Meydan Group announced a three-day festival of endurance riding from January 4 to 7 to coincide with the CEI 3* HH Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup.

In 2015, Shaikh Hamdan won the gruelling 160-km ride on Napoli Del Ma from MRM Stables, completing the course in 6.31.33 hours. Last year he went on retain the title with another spectacular effort on MRM Stables’ Ajayeb, finishing in 6.32.50.

Al Adhab went on to reveal that UAE will be fielding a strong team to attempt to triumph against a field of around 300 riders from across the globe.

“We all are hoping that we will be able to do a repeat again. We also need to understand that at such big events, we are expecting strong competition from other teams as many countries are participating,” said Al Adhab, adding that some of the big names include “Abdulla Ganem Al Ameri, Ali Khalfan Al Jahouri and Saeed Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi.”

“The main challenge will come from the South Americans. The North Americans are also strong. Of course, from Europe, we have more than 50 horses attending. So, we are expecting a lot of strong horses to be there,” said Al Adhab.

The additions to the existing schedule include a CEN 100-km HH Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup for Ladies that was held on Wednesday and a CEN 100-km ride restricted to private stables and individuals that will be held on Thursday. The showpiece 160-km Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup is scheduled on Saturday.

Held under the banner of ‘Excellence in Unity,’ the three-day event brings together competitors, officials and fans in the spirit of togetherness and cooperation. Sponsor Longines has also signed a new five-year Pillar Partnership deal with Meydan Group which also extends to the luxury watch brand’s support of endurance riding and show jumping.

Juan-Carlos Capelli, Vice-President of Longines and Head of International Marketing, said: “We are thankful for our partner’s trust and honored to further extend our commitment to Meydan as Official Timekeeper of their equestrian events. As part of this partnership, we are associated with extraordinary events such as the HH Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup presented by Longines, Dubai World Cup Carnival, Dubai World Cup, including the biggest turf races in Dubai.

“All these competitions are bringing exceptional national and international exposure to our brand and products.”