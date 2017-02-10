Nashmiah flies the flag for Saudi

Dubai: Two years ago French trainer Nicholas Bachalard was passionately talking up Saudi Arabia’s sporting ambitions as he prepared Ron the Greek for an assault at the $10 million (Dh36 million) Dubai World Cup.

Ron the Greek would only finish 12th behind African Story in a wildly run race. However, fast-forward to Meydan Racecourse on Thursday, the handler’s message was being taken more seriously after he sent out Saudi homebred Nashmiah to score a shock victory in a competitive renewal of the UAE 1000 Guineas.

Ridden by Dubai World Cup-winning jockey Mickael Barzalona, Nashmiah carried forward her winning form from King Abdulaziz Racetrack — where she won the Group 1 King Fahad bin Abdualaziz Cup in late January — to best 10 other sophomore fillies in the 1,600-metre event over Meydan’s dirt surface.

Barzalona, who was on board on that occasion as well, rode a brilliantly tactical race to record a head victory over Ardre Fresu’s Nomoreblonds, while fancied contenders like Godolphin’s Really Special and South African Grade-winner Fursa fluffed their lines.

“We’ve always thought very highly of this filly, at home, but this was a different story altogether,” said Janadriyah Farm-based Bachalard, a former assistant to Christophe Clement, best known for winning the 2014 Belmont Stakes with Tonalist.

“She’s done everything we’ve asked of her. But she had had a hard race just three weeks ago, so we were not so sure how she would cope at Meydan against a top-class field. But she’s proved once again that she’s special although it was another close finish.

“We’ve very happy, these are the results that we want for Saudi Arabian racing and for the horse’s owners,” he added.

“They want to win in Dubai or at least be competitive. I hope this win would put Saudi Arabian breeding on the map and earn the recognition that it deserves.”

Bachalard indicated that the Grade 3 $250,00 UAE Oaks (February 23) would be the filly’s next target.

Although Godolphin’s Really Special, who was sent off as the hot favourite, might have disappointed her handler, Saeed Bin Surour, the Emirati went home with two trophies after Top Score landed the Meydan Classic Trial and Alabaster won the Range Rover Trophy.

Bin Surour’s Godolphin workmate, Charlie Appleby, would also not go home empty-handed after Folkswood won the Jaguar F-Type Handicap to ensure that the pair were joint leaders of the Dubai World Cup Carnival trainer’s table with seven wins apiece.

If Nashmiah pulled off a shock win at international odds of 44/1 then Dubai newcomer Nobelium also won at odds of 66/1, Rashed Bouresly’s basement purchase only just beaten by Top Score at the line.

“I thought I was beaten,” said Top Sense’s jockey Adrie De Vries. “The runner-up went past us easily but then, perhaps, his lack of experience counted against him, whereas my horse has plenty of experience.”

“I am not sure what the plan is with him but I would assume the Meydan Classic would be next, sticking to turf, but he did run well enough on dirt the first time when we had a bad draw which gives the trainer more options.”

In a similar situation, Alabaster appeared to have been passed by Jim Crowley aboard Etijaah only to right back to to regain the initiative close home.

“All credit to the horse as he has really battled to win this,” said winning jockey Oisin Murphy. “I rode him last time over 1600m and thought this extra distance would suit him and, on this evidence, he will stay even further.”

De Vries to completed a double, landing the Jaguar F-PACE, a 1400m turf handicap, aboard veteran campaigner, Krypton Factor, who is trained in Bahrain by the always affable Fawzi Nass.

Krypton Factor celebrated his biggest moment when landing the 1200m Group 1 Golden Shaheen, on Dubai World Cup Day in 2012 on the previous all-weather surface at Meydan.

“It is great to get win this both for the horse and Fawzi who is not only a great trainer but also a true friend,” said De Vries. “You need to let this horse think he is in charge of what is happening which is what I have tried to do here and it worked.”

The meeting opened with the only Purebred Arabian race on the card, the 1600m Group 2 Mazrat Al Ruwayah sponsored by Jaguar XE, in which class certainly prevailed with AF Mathmoon never headed under Jim Crowley.