Mullen creates history with President’s Cup double

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mullen creates history with President’s Cup double

Jockey rides away with four wins for the evening in Abu Dhabi

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Richard Mullen created history at the Abu Dhabi Race course on Sunday by becoming the first jockey to win HH The President’s Cup for the Thoroughbred and the Purebred Arabian on the same meeting.

Mullen won on Akeed Champion in the Thoroughbred and half an hour later came back to land the biggest prize on the night, the Dh3,000,000, on Loraa in the Purebred Arabians and completed a sensational four-timer for the evening.

Mullen kept her in the middle of the pack and made his move coming into the final turn. She hit the front on the home stretch and held on the late challenge of Sniper De Monlau to win by a neck. Abu Alabyad ridden by Gerald Avranche was third another four and half lengths behind. “Listen, this was the main win and I was under a lot of pressure. I want to thank trainer Jean (de Roualle) and his team because he has done a remarkable job. He said he had a lot of issues after the run in November with the filly,” said an ecstatic Mullen.

De Roualle, who is in his first full season here in UAE as trainer, revealed that he will be taking Loraa to Meydan in three weeks’ time.

Trainer Satish Seemar not only brought his childhood friend Charnesh Kapoor, whom he fondly calls Bobby, his first horse but also trained it to make sure it was a winner.

Bobby had flown down from London with his entire family for HH The President Cup for the thoroughbred’s and Seemar’s pick Akeed Champion lived up to his name.

Akeed Champion, who won two races here at the capital course over the same distance, with the last one coming in January earlier his year, burst in to front at the 200 metre-pole and then powered his way to finish.

Finishing second was HK Hayzoom ridden by Royston Ffrench while ES Maydan was led to the third spot by Christopher Hayes, a further two and three quarter lengths behind.

The race for the Emirates Filles Classic, also witnessed another easier finish, the first of the evening for Mullen. Crowd favourite AF Marrah in the black silks of Khalid Khalifa Al Nabooda and ridden by Mullen won by an authoritative six and half length. Shah Jahan De Rodam ridden by Ffrench was second while Avranche on Al Huda was third, further a length behind.

Mullen, later, led AF Thobor to victory in the concluding handicap for the night to round off a fantastic evening.

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Horse Racing

Bin Surour has a Classic hopeful

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone