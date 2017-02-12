Mullen creates history with President’s Cup double

Abu Dhabi: Richard Mullen created history at the Abu Dhabi Race course on Sunday by becoming the first jockey to win HH The President’s Cup for the Thoroughbred and the Purebred Arabian on the same meeting.

Mullen won on Akeed Champion in the Thoroughbred and half an hour later came back to land the biggest prize on the night, the Dh3,000,000, on Loraa in the Purebred Arabians and completed a sensational four-timer for the evening.

Mullen kept her in the middle of the pack and made his move coming into the final turn. She hit the front on the home stretch and held on the late challenge of Sniper De Monlau to win by a neck. Abu Alabyad ridden by Gerald Avranche was third another four and half lengths behind. “Listen, this was the main win and I was under a lot of pressure. I want to thank trainer Jean (de Roualle) and his team because he has done a remarkable job. He said he had a lot of issues after the run in November with the filly,” said an ecstatic Mullen.

De Roualle, who is in his first full season here in UAE as trainer, revealed that he will be taking Loraa to Meydan in three weeks’ time.

Trainer Satish Seemar not only brought his childhood friend Charnesh Kapoor, whom he fondly calls Bobby, his first horse but also trained it to make sure it was a winner.

Bobby had flown down from London with his entire family for HH The President Cup for the thoroughbred’s and Seemar’s pick Akeed Champion lived up to his name.

Akeed Champion, who won two races here at the capital course over the same distance, with the last one coming in January earlier his year, burst in to front at the 200 metre-pole and then powered his way to finish.

Finishing second was HK Hayzoom ridden by Royston Ffrench while ES Maydan was led to the third spot by Christopher Hayes, a further two and three quarter lengths behind.

The race for the Emirates Filles Classic, also witnessed another easier finish, the first of the evening for Mullen. Crowd favourite AF Marrah in the black silks of Khalid Khalifa Al Nabooda and ridden by Mullen won by an authoritative six and half length. Shah Jahan De Rodam ridden by Ffrench was second while Avranche on Al Huda was third, further a length behind.

Mullen, later, led AF Thobor to victory in the concluding handicap for the night to round off a fantastic evening.