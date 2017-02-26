Maria Victoria Perez wins Grand Prix title at FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

Maria Victoria Perez is the proud winner of the Grand Prix CSIL2 category.

Abu Dhabi: The FBMA International Show Jumping Cup 2017 came to a close on Saturday evening with the final Grand Prix event, including awards presented by Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture, Youth and Community Development.

The final Grand Prix race in the CSIL2 category, sponsored by Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, concluded the annual event with 11 riders from nine countries guiding their horses over obstacles of 1.45 metres. Victory of the prestigious race was claimed by Maria Victoria Perez from Puerto Rico, who completed the course with her horse Quitana 11 in 36.43 seconds and claimed a cash prize of Dh34,375.

Following her in second place was Italian rider Noemi Oggioni on Payse Heutiere with a time of 37.33. Coming in third place was Emirati national Nadia Abdul Aziz Taryam on her horse Cortado with a time of 45.40. A total of Dh125,000 was awarded across nine of the Grand Prix finalists.

The penultimate class of CSIL2*, sponsored by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, saw a total of 33 riders from 16 countries competing for top positions on the course of 1.25 metre obstacles. Winners of the ladies-only event were commended by Shaikh Nahyan, who awarded the winner and runners-up prizes.

With a time of 36.52 seconds, Harley North-Bryan from Great Britain claimed first place and a prize of Dh15,000 with her horse Quapitola Sr Z. Following in second place was Danish rider Tina Lund and her horse Calvara, having finished the lap in 37.61 seconds. Third place went to Celeste Cecilia Lo Turco from Italy and her horse Quova de Vains with a time of 39.64 seconds.

In the Ladies’ National class, Kalya Mouquet took home the title and a prize of Dh7,500 as she represented Al Hamra Equestrian Centre with Lenna Z. With a time of 38.98 seconds, Mouquet saw off wide competition as a total of 47 riders vaulted the 1.10metre obstacles. Sponsored by the Emirates Equestrian Club, the category was open to local and international riders and horses that are associated with equestrian and horse riding clubs in the UAE, with a total of 19 institutions being represented. Also from Al Hamra Equestrian Centre, Malika Cora Faber came second after completing the course with Cirrus in 39.22 seconds. Third place went to Merit Abdel Salam from the Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club with her horse Escudeur and a completion time of 42.92 seconds.

As the Cup concluded with a high number of victories for UAE national riders, Shaikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of FBMA, expressed her pride in the ever-growing Emirati representation at international world-class competitions like this; which further testifies to the success of the Academy’s mission of empowering the local athletes’ community and highlighting Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global sports hub.