It’s Saturday Night Fever at Meydan Racecourse

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

It’s Saturday Night Fever at Meydan Racecourse

Dress rehearsal for the Dubai World Cup can throw up important clues

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Special Fighter bids for back-to-back victoriesin the third round of the Group 1 Al MaktoumChallenge at Meydan on Super Saturday.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai World Cup meeting is just three weeks away and Saturday’s dress rehearsal at Meydan Racecourse will give several contenders the opportunity to advertise their credentials for the March 25 extravaganza.

Super Saturday boasts a seven race card that is high in quality and incredibly attractive for racing enthusiasts.

The official feature race on the night is the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 sponsored by Emirates Airline, a race that has produced five subsequent winners of the $10million Dubai World Cup — Dubai Millennium (2000), Street Cry (2002), Electrocutionist (2006). African Story (2014) and Prince Bishop (2015). It is no coincidence that all five were trained by Saeed Bin Surour, an 11-time winner of the 2000 metre dirt race.

Dirt debutant, Move Up, winner of the Group 2 International Bosphorus Cup in Turkey and the Group 3 Cumberland Stakes at Ascot, bids to lay down his Dubai World Cup credentials for Bin Surour, who has won Dubai World Cups.

The son of Dubawi takes on seven rivls on Saturday and Bin Surour said of his chances:

“Obviously he has not run on dirt but he is training very well.

“We are keen to try him on the different surface and over 2000m. He has improved physically since last season and is a nice horse.”

Last year’s winner Special Fighter, now trained by Maria Ritchie, bids to become the first dual winner of the race.

Veteran Dubai-based handler Erwan Charpy appears to have genuine claims with Furia Cruzada, winner of the Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge Rroud 2, while the Doug Watson-trained Second Summer, who was a fast finishing second on the day, looks a big threat all-round.

“She would have needed that first run so it was a great effort,” said Antonio Fresu, Charpy’s retained rider. “She was probably tiring a bit in the final 100m but she was game and seems in great form at home.”

Watson has never won the Al Maktoum Challenge but must be confident of breaking his duck with Second Summer, winner of the Grade 2 Californian Stakes at Santa Anita, USA, when previously trained by Peter Eurton.

“We were delighted with that first run when, with a bit more luck in running, he might have won,” said Watson. “He has improved from that outing and we are very hopeful of a big effort.”

No horse has ever won the Group 2 UAE Derby and the Group 1 Dubai World Cup, but Japan’s Lani will be hoping to set that record straight when he makes his seasonal debut at Meydan today.

If the Al Maktoum Challenge looks a potential thriller so do the other six races on the card.

In the Group 3 Mahab Al Shimaal, the prep for the Group 1 Golden Shaheen, the Maria Ritchie trained Muarrab faces nine rivals including sprint veteran Reynaldothewizard, as he bids to post back-to-back victories in the contest.

The turf feature on the $1.8 million Super Saturday card is the Group 1 Jebel Hatta, the official prep for the $5million Dubai Turf on Dubai World Cup Day.

Decorated Knight, trained in the UK by Roger Charlton, is the international favourite.

Godolphin are well represented by Promising Run trained by Bin Surour and Folkswood, a course and distance winner, who is trained by Charlie Appleby.

Mike de Kock has strong claims with Ertijaal, who finished third in this race last year, and was then fourth in the Dubai Turf.

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Dubai World Cup
follow this tag on MGNDubai World Cup
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai World Cup
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Horse Racing

Big Super Saturday double for Bin Ghadayer

Sport Gallery

Murray wins first title of year in Dubai

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Indian workers face pension woes

Indian workers face pension woes

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Italian artist wins Dubai Canvas 3D Art award

Italian artist wins Dubai Canvas 3D Art award