It’s Saturday Night Fever at Meydan Racecourse

Dubai: The Dubai World Cup meeting is just three weeks away and Saturday’s dress rehearsal at Meydan Racecourse will give several contenders the opportunity to advertise their credentials for the March 25 extravaganza.

Super Saturday boasts a seven race card that is high in quality and incredibly attractive for racing enthusiasts.

The official feature race on the night is the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 sponsored by Emirates Airline, a race that has produced five subsequent winners of the $10million Dubai World Cup — Dubai Millennium (2000), Street Cry (2002), Electrocutionist (2006). African Story (2014) and Prince Bishop (2015). It is no coincidence that all five were trained by Saeed Bin Surour, an 11-time winner of the 2000 metre dirt race.

Dirt debutant, Move Up, winner of the Group 2 International Bosphorus Cup in Turkey and the Group 3 Cumberland Stakes at Ascot, bids to lay down his Dubai World Cup credentials for Bin Surour, who has won Dubai World Cups.

The son of Dubawi takes on seven rivls on Saturday and Bin Surour said of his chances:

“Obviously he has not run on dirt but he is training very well.

“We are keen to try him on the different surface and over 2000m. He has improved physically since last season and is a nice horse.”

Last year’s winner Special Fighter, now trained by Maria Ritchie, bids to become the first dual winner of the race.

Veteran Dubai-based handler Erwan Charpy appears to have genuine claims with Furia Cruzada, winner of the Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge Rroud 2, while the Doug Watson-trained Second Summer, who was a fast finishing second on the day, looks a big threat all-round.

“She would have needed that first run so it was a great effort,” said Antonio Fresu, Charpy’s retained rider. “She was probably tiring a bit in the final 100m but she was game and seems in great form at home.”

Watson has never won the Al Maktoum Challenge but must be confident of breaking his duck with Second Summer, winner of the Grade 2 Californian Stakes at Santa Anita, USA, when previously trained by Peter Eurton.

“We were delighted with that first run when, with a bit more luck in running, he might have won,” said Watson. “He has improved from that outing and we are very hopeful of a big effort.”

No horse has ever won the Group 2 UAE Derby and the Group 1 Dubai World Cup, but Japan’s Lani will be hoping to set that record straight when he makes his seasonal debut at Meydan today.

If the Al Maktoum Challenge looks a potential thriller so do the other six races on the card.

In the Group 3 Mahab Al Shimaal, the prep for the Group 1 Golden Shaheen, the Maria Ritchie trained Muarrab faces nine rivals including sprint veteran Reynaldothewizard, as he bids to post back-to-back victories in the contest.

The turf feature on the $1.8 million Super Saturday card is the Group 1 Jebel Hatta, the official prep for the $5million Dubai Turf on Dubai World Cup Day.

Decorated Knight, trained in the UK by Roger Charlton, is the international favourite.

Godolphin are well represented by Promising Run trained by Bin Surour and Folkswood, a course and distance winner, who is trained by Charlie Appleby.

Mike de Kock has strong claims with Ertijaal, who finished third in this race last year, and was then fourth in the Dubai Turf.