Harmash seeks Abu Dhabi glory with two in feature race

Both horses are in good form and running well, trainer says

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The Thoroughbreds take centre stage at Abu Dhabi on Sunday with their 2400m handicap the most valuable of the six races and for which ten are set to go to post.

Ahmad Bin Harmash, who had the biggest winner of his career when Championship landed the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort at Meydan last week, saddles two, both owned by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

Of the pair, Pat Cosgrave rides Snow Squall, a 2200m Abu Dhabi winner in February 2015 but not seen in competitive action since last March.

Stable companion, Georgetown, the mount of Antonio Fresu, has yet to win in the UAE and has just one career win to his name, in 2013 when trained in France by Andre Fabre.

“They are both in good form and our horses are running well,” said Bin Harmash. “Hopefully they can be competitive in what looks a tough race.”

Trainer Salem Bin Ghadayer enjoyed a notable 1-2 at Meydan in the Dubai World Cup Carnival on Thursday and saddles Hunters Creek, also owned by Shaikh Hamdan.

Like Snow Squall, he has a 2200m Abu Dhabi victory to his credit, his only UAE victory and achieved in December 2015. The mount of Royston Ffrench, he was a good third over 2000m at Meydan on his latest start and should not be far away.

Satish Seemar and Richard Mullen combined to win last week’s Thoroughbred race at Abu Dhabi and are represented this week by Maysoor.

A winner once in his native Australia, this will be his fourth local start having been well beaten, three times, in races won by stable companions but does have the assistance of Mullen for the first time.

His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, is enjoying a rich vein of form in combination with his Al Asayl-based trainer, Eric Lemartinel and looks to hold strong claims in the concluding 1600m Purebred Arabian handicap with Deyaar.

A winner just last week when running over 2200m, this drop looks certain to be in her favour and, the mount of Champion Jockey, Tadhg O’Shea, she appeals as the most likely winner.

