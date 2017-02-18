French revolution to boost women jockeys

ADAM KIRBY and JOSEPHINE GORDON

Great Britain’s Horseracing Authority has always has always been a leader; it’s a matter of immense pride that they lead and the rest of Europe usually follows. After all, arguably the best racing worldwide takes place in England.

The Gold Standard is what is aimed for and sets the example for others to follow. But the French have beaten them to it with their female jockeys with the introduction, from March of a weight allowance for female jockeys. All ladies will carry 2kg (4.6 lb) less than their male colleagues. Whilst they are serving their apprenticeship, this will be added to the

weight concession they are currently claiming. But the total weight reduction, inclusive of the apprentice weight allowance, will not exceed 4.5 kg (10 lb). Exempt from this rule will be all Pattern (Group-Graded) and Listed races.

The British Horseracing Authority were completely in the dark regarding the intentions of their French colleagues. While they say discussions will commence as to why the French considered it a necessary action prior to themselves consulting with Riders, Trainers and Owners in England, the result of the French action will undoubtably be closely monitored. It has to said that the news has been received with a very mixed set of reactions from lady jockeys around the world.

Hayley Turner, the leading lady rider in England for so long but now retired made the most sense when she said it seems unfair on the male riders, however I don’t think she would have turned it down when she was riding.

The Champion Apprentice of 2016, Josephine Gordon, had a rather different view, finding the idea offensive. Time will tell whether she alters her thoughts as her career progresses. It should be noted that while she rode at an 11 per cent strike rate last year, her stats have dropped to a mere 8 per cent through the winter season. She is now riding without the benefit of an apprentice claim which she admirably rode out. That in itself was a rare and enormous achievement and we all hope to see her continue to impress and take over the mantle that Hayley Turner has forsaken.

A different opinion came from Lucy Alexander, who was the very first female champion

Conditional (jump) jockey. She says she would welcome a weight allowance and feels the British Horseracing Authority should at least consider it.

Sir Anthony McCoy, 20 times champion jump jockey, did make a suggestion in a similar vein last year. A huge controversy ensued, his idea being considered sexist and demeaning to women. Leading rider Adam Kirby put voice to the fact that 2kg is equivalent to about two lengths in distance travelled and was most definitely not in favour of such a bonus for the girls!

In Australia, Michelle Payne, the only lady rider to ever win the coveted Melbourne Cup, after which her own controversial remarks did little to endear her to the racing community, did actually support the idea saying the sport there is very chauvinistic and a weight claim could help to get the girls rides.

The jockeys I have spoken to in America, where my daughter rides successfully, have a very

definite view: it would never happen.

The male riders certainly would not allow it. Girls there are considered just jockeys with not too much thought to gender attached. If they work hard and ride well, they will get the chances. Also the racing weights are much lower in the US with 112 to 116 lb being the norm. This alone would prove extremely difficult for riders to take off extra pounds.

Julie Krone, the phenomenal American rider for so long with 3,700 wins to her name, including a Breeders Cup race and a Belmont Stakes, gave a forthright opinion on the French plan, suggesting they have Pink Starting Stalls and maybe move them nearer the finish as in ladies golf ! A tongue in cheek view maybe, but then there will never be another like Julie.

Maybe we will see some British girls move to France and take advantage, for surely it is that, of the weight allowance and imbibe themselves of the excellent prize money on offer there.

It’s interesting to note that the ratio of male to female riders in the top 100 in France and England is similar. Just five. No matter what the girls out there say, it is the hard facts that speak the truth and the odds are stacked against females. Julie Krone and Hayley Turner were exceptions and maybe Josephine Gordon will be too.

If help in the way of a 2kg allowance is offered, would it be foolish not to grab it with both hands and a big smile and say “Thank you.”

(The author is a former trainer from the UK and the mother of leading international jockeys James and Sophie Doyle.)