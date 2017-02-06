Mobile
Desert Palm and Bin Drai get set for polo opener

Nine teams in the fray as 2017 Julius Baer Gold Cup gets under way from February 18

Image Credit: Alaric Gomes /Gulf News
The tournament was announced by Mohammad Al Habtoor in the presence of sponsors and captains in Dubai on Monday.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Desert Palm Polo will open their campaign against Bin Drai Polo, while defending champions UAE Polo will start against visiting Abu Dhabi Polo in the opening matches of the 2017 Julius Baer Gold Cup at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club on February 18.

The annual tournament, that has attracted nine teams this year, was announced by Mohammad Al Habtoor, Chairman, Dubai Polo Gold Cup in the presence of sponsors and team captains at the St Regis Dubai, on Monday.

The nine teams have been divided into two zones, with Zone A comprising of the Shaikha Maitha Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum-led UAE Polo, Desert Palm Polo, Mahra Polo and debutants, Bangash Polo, while Zone B will have Abu Dhabi Polo; Bin Drai Polo, Habtoor Polo, Habtoor Wolves and Zedan Polo.

All teams will play at least four matches during qualifying after which the best four will advance to the Gold Cup semi-finals, while the lower four will play in the subsidiary semi-finals.

Held under the patronage of Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the Julius Baer Gold Cup is an 18-goal handicap competition that is part of the Gold Cup Series. “We are very excited to support this tournament that has firmly established itself as the foremost polo competition in the region. Polo perfectly embodies a commitment to exceptional quality and a heritage of excellence,” Daniel Savary, Global Head of Middle East and Africa at Bank Julius Baer, noted.

Founded by Mohammad Al Habtoor in 2009, the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series has grown over the years. It is the highest handicapped polo event in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. It was first recognised by the World Polo Tour (WPT) in 2012. Three years later, the WPT upgraded the tournament from a Challenge Cup to its current start of WPT Cup, providing winners with 80 points.

“This year we are more excited than ever as the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series is being played at its new, permanent home ground at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club. This equestrian resort provides enviable world-class facilities for competitors and spectators,” Al Habtoor said.

With Julius Baer as the title sponsor, others backing the event include Bentley Emirates, Emirates airlines, US Polo Association and Diamond Lease.

The semi-finals for the subsidiary tournament for the Bentley Cup will be held on March 6 and the final on March 10, while the semi-finals of the main competition for the Julius Baer Gold Cup will be played on March 7 and the final on March 10.

 

 

GROUPINGS

Zone A: UAE Polo; Desert Palm Polo; Bangash Polo; Mahra Polo

Zone B: Abu Dhabi Polo; Bin Drai Polo; Habtoor Polo; Habtoor Wolves; Zedan Polo

 

Fixtures:

February 18: Desert Palm Polo x Bin Drai Polo; UAE Polo x Abu Dhabi Polo

February 19: Mahra Polo x Habtoor Wolves; Bangash Polo x Habtoor Polo

February 21: UAE Polo x Zedan Polo; Desert Palm Polo x Abu Dhabi Polo

February 22: Bangash Polo x Bin Drai Polo; Mahra Polo x Habtoor Polo

February 24: UAE Polo x Habtoor Wolves; Desert Palm Polo x Zedan Polo

February 25: Bangash Polo x Abu Dhabi Polo; Mahra Polo x Bin Drai Polo

February 28: Bin Drai Polo x Habtoor Polo; Habtoor Wolves x Zedan Polo

March 3: UAE Polo x Habtoor Polo; Desert Palm Polo x Habtoor Wolves

March 4: Mahra Polo x Abu Dhabi Polo; Bangash Polo x Zedan Polo

March 6: Bentley Cup Semi-finals

March 7: Julius Baer Gold Cup semi-finals

March 10: Bentley Cup final

March 10: Julius Baer Gold Cup final

*(All matches to be played at 2pm and 4pm)

 

