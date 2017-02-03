Charpy keeps the faith

FURIA CRUZADA ridden by Antonio Fresu, trained by Erwan Charpy, on its way to win the Al Maktoum Challenge R2.

FURIA CRUZADA ridden by Antonio Fresu, trained by Erwan Charpy, on its way to win the Al Maktoum Challenge R2. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: Veteran handler Erwan Charpy is keeping his feet on the ground despite unearthing two exciting big-race prospects on Thursday evening, day five of the ongoing Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan Racecourse.

So it is hardly surprising, when asked if he expects to be heading to the Dubai World Cup meeting on March 25 with what appears to be a super-strong team of horses, the Frenchman chose to play down the enthusiasm and keep things remain in perspective.

The Green Stables boss ended a lengthy wait for a maiden winner of Group 3 Al Maktoum Challenge (R2), the middle leg of a series designed as a lead in to the Dubai World Cup, when Furia Cruzada ran out a surprise winner of the 1,900 metre contest.

Perhaps best known for his excellence with Purebred Arabians like Dubai Kahayla Classic (Group 1) winner Manark and Versac PY, who ran three times in the race, Charpy was struggling to manage his emotions after Thursday’s significant thoroughbred victory, which has the potential to open the door to something even bigger.

“It’s so difficult to win these races,” the Frenchman told Gulf News yesterday. “You need to have the right horse, which is something we have not had all these years.

“Full credit to Furia Cruzada. She’s a tough mare. She had everything to do, taking on the colts in a tough race like the Al Maktoum Challenge.

“It’s been something of a journey getting her here and I’m very grateful to John Gosden and her owner for sending her to me. It’s nice to be able to have nice horses like her,” he added.

Charpy revealed that he was looking at bringing Furia Cruzada back for Round 3 of the Al Maktoum Challenge on Super Saturday, March 4 before he makes further plans.

“I know that the owners were trying to get her to the Dubai World Cup a few years ago, so it will be nice to do it for them now,” he said. “But first we’ll look at Super Saturday and see how she fares. That’s what we’re planning.

“She has some good form over a mile in Argentina, so she could even go for the Godolphin Mile, but we’ll wait and see.

“We try to be a little bit creative with our horses and to be fair Antonio (Fresu) has been riding her every day and he’s been patient with her.”

Fresu shared Charpy’s delight and described Furia Cruzada as ‘very tough’.

“She loves the dirt and to be honest, she is not 100 per cent fit so I am looking forward to her next race.”

“I ride her every day so I know. I think she will improve.”

Charpy, who has was champion UAE trainer in the 2000/2001 season and has been a consistent performer over the years, was also quick to praise he team after completing a Carnival double following the victory of Zamaam in the EGA Casthouse Trophy handicap over 3200m on the turf.

“I have some very good staff and things have got better each year, plus I’ve got some good owners at the moment,” he added.

“It’s pulling us in the right way it’s what pays off.

“Zamaam is a horse that I really liked last year as well. But it’s been really frustrating to be left behind in the reserves time and again. We could not find the right race for him earlier and were forced to run him over shorter trips.

“We’ll probably go for a Group 3 race over 2800 metres (Nad Al Sheba Trophy, Feb 23) next and then hope to run him on the big night (Dubai Gold Cup, 3,200m).

Also on the card was the main support race, the 1200m Group 3 Al Shindagha Sprint which produced an exciting finish between the winner Cool Cowboy and last year’s Group 1 Golden Shaheen scorer, Muarrab.

“All credit to Doug and his team; it was their idea to drop back to this 1200m trip and it has paid off,” said winning rider Pat Dobbs.

“Last season he did not show as much speed but, this year, he has strengthened. He really looks like a sprinter and has shown a lot more speed.”

Watson was completing a double having already saddled first and second in the opening 1900m dirt handicap, the EGA Billets Trophy with Grand Argentier and Galvanize.