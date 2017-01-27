Carnival success more important for Bin Surour

The jockey Jim Crowley trained by Saeed Bin Suroor wins a8F of Group 2 Cape Verdi race Empowered by CEPSA - An

Dubai: Long-serving Godolphin trainer Saeed Bin Surour has over 2,000 winners globally since 1995, but he asserts his newest milestone of having saddled 200 Dubai World Cup Carnival winners means much more to him.

Bin Surour reached the coveted landmark on Thursday night at Meydan when Very Special romped to victory in the Group 2 Cape Verdi Stakes to complete a big-race double for the congenial Emirati who had earlier landed the Group 2 Al Rashidiya with Promising Run.

Born and raised in the UAE, Bin Surour has collected more awards than a Quincy Jones or Audrey Hepburn, including four British trainers’ championships, 12 British Classics and seven Dubai World Cup winners.

However, he looked as pleased as punch when Very Special brought up his 200th UAE winner.

“This is special because Dubai is my hometown,” said Bin Surour. “To achieve this landmark in front of my own people makes it even more special and fulfilling.

“You always want to find success at home and it makes me very proud today.”

Reflecting on his two decades with Godolphin, the global stable launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in 1995, Bin Surour said: “I never ever dreamed that I could one day be celebrating 200 Carnival winners.

“This achievement is a result of teamwork and the support of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad, who has been behind all our successes over the years.”

Bin Surour said that despite being in the business for over two decades he approaches each day as if it were his first and does not rest on his laurels.

“Obviously, you want to win as many races as you can and then the big races become a goal,” he said. “The Carnival is all about building your team for the big night (Dubai World Cup, March 25) and at this point of time we could not be happier with the way the horses have been running.”

In 2013 Bin Surour saddled Sajjhaa to win the Cape Verdi, en route to claiming the Balanchine, Jebel Hatt and the $6 million (Dh22 million) Dubai Duty Free (now Dubai Turf). He hopes that Very Special can follow in her illustrious footsteps after becoming the first horse to win the turf contest in back-to-back years.

“Very Special is very special and that is how she got her name,” said Bin Surour. “She has been doing really well since she was a two-year-old and has improved physically with age.

“In the morning when she works, she shows her class. She has won at G2 level and was placed at G1 level last year. She is getting better all the time.

“She has run a huge race tonight and has beaten some nice fillies and mares. We will see how she comes out of this race and then make a plan about where she goes next.”

While Bin Surour was reaching a personal Carnival milestone, fellow Godolphin handler Charlie Appleby was also enjoying a treble through Gold Trail in the Aabar Properties Handicap, Fly At Dawn in the UAE 2000 Guineas Trial Empowered By NOVA and Baccarat in the Borealis Handicap.

It was only the second time that Team Godolphin has had five winners on a Carnival card having achieved feat on February 9, 2012.