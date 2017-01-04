Mobile
Carnival riches beckon the fast and the feisty

Le Bernadin looking to be the first horse to claim back-to-back successes in Maktoum Challenge

  • Le Bernadin ridden by Tadhg O’Shea on his way to winning the Al Maktoum Challenge at Meydan Racecourse.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
  • India’s champion Desert God with his travelling groom Neill Kennedy and Sharmila Padmanabhan, wife of multipImage Credit: Courtesy: Sharmila Padmanabhan/Facebook
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Come Thursday and it marks the opening of the 2017 Dubai World Cup Carnival, the richest and most anticipated horseracing event, with local stars competing alongside some of the best equine athletes from around the world at Meydan Racecourse.

The 10-week extravaganza, which offers a staggering $10.9 million (Dh40.1 million) in prize money, culminates in the prestigious Dubai World Cup meeting on March 25.

The seven-race opening night’s card has drawn its strongest field to-date, with the showpiece race, Round One of the Al Maktoum Challenge (Group 2) for thoroughbreds being flagged off at 8.50pm.

Reigning UAE champion trainer Doug Watson, who has compiled one of the most accomplished resumes in UAE racing history, is two-handed in the 1600m dirt contest with former UAE 2000 Guineas and UAE Oaks heroine Polar River and Cool Cowboy, winner of the Group 3 Burj Nahar last March.

Watson’s runners exhibited imperious form in December — winning five races on a single card on at Meydan followed by four wins on the concluding race meeting of the year. However, the Red Stable duo have their work cut out for them in a good-looking and very open renewal of Al Maktoum Challenge, the first of three races that act as a stepping-stone to the Dubai World Cup itself.

Watson’s stable jockey Pat Dobbs rides Polar River, a close second in the UAE Derby (Group 2), but was well beaten in fourth on her course and distance return this season, with Sam Hitchcott aboard Cool Cowboy.

“She needed that first run when she was carrying a penalty and has been working very nicely since,” said Watson, who has saddled 23 winners in the UAE so far.

“Obviously she is taking on older colts and geldings but she receives weight this time and should make a bold show.

“We have put a visor on Cool Cowboy, who won the Burj Nahaar over course and distance last season on Super Saturday. It looks a strong renewal but our two are in great form.”

Locally-trained Le Bernadin chases history when he bids to become the first horse to win the $250,000 contest twice.

However, he has a lot to find on his fourth place effort in the Listed Dubai Creek Mile — a race he won last season. “He ran well enough on his reappearance and is delighting us at home,” said rider Tadhg O’Shea. “We actually had a poor draw last year but this time we have a great one which is a real bonus.

“We are very pleased with his preparation and expect a big run in what looks a hot race.”

The Dubai Creek Mile was won by Fitzgerald, trained by Ahmad Bin Harmash, who is arugubly is one of the leading contenders. “He has won his last two starts well and again takes a step up in class,” said Bin Harmash. “He has continued to work well and deserves to take his chance.

We will find out how much he has improved in the process.”

Godolphin’s Charlie Appleby saddles Emotionless, winner of the Group 2 Champagne Stakes at Doncaster in the UK last season. “He has been here since November and has thrived,” said Appleby. “He has been working really well on our dirt surface at home and we could not be happier.

“His pedigree offers every hope dirt will suit him and he is a very happy horse at the moment. He had problems last year and can hopefully bounce back.”

Elsewhere on the card, Indian champion Desert God, winner of 12 races in the sub-continent, makes his international debut in the Longines La Grande Classique Handicap run over 2,400 metres on turf.

Trained by Paddy Padmanabahan, a multiple Classic winning handler, Desert God will bid to follow in the hoofprints of Mystical who posted back-to-back wins at the 2007 Carnival for the Bangalore-based professional’s wife, Sharmila, in whose colours the five-year-old son of Burden Of Proof races.

With regular rider David Allan in the saddle, Desert God closed out a magical 2016 season by landing the Group 1 Indian St.Leger at Pune racecourse in India in September.

He is the international favourite to win from locally-trained Carbon Dating, who represents former champion trainer Satish Seemar. Also featuring on a glittering card is the Listed Singspiel Stakes where Ertijaal, trained by De Kock in South Africa, is the favourite.

