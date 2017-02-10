Mobile
Bin Surour seeks compensation in 2000 Guineas

Godolphin trainer saddles highly-regarded Thunder Snow at Meydan

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Having missed out on a tenth UAE 1000 Guineas victory on Thursday. Godolphin handler Saeed Bin Surour seeks compensation when he saddles the highly-regarded Thunder Snow in the Group 3 UAE 2000 Guineas over a mile at Meydan on Saturday.

The three-year-old Helmet colt ended 2016 as the fourth highest ranked juvenile behind Irish-trained Churchill, the Dewhurst sensation who also heads the markets for the English 2000 Guineas and the Epsom Derby.

Following a highly progressive turf campaign that culminated in a five-length victory in the Group 1 Criterium International at Saint-Cloud, France, at the end of October Thunder Snow switches to dirt for his seasonal return on Saturday.

“I have been pleased with his preparation out in Dubai,” Bin Surour told the Godolphin website.

“His latest piece of work on Monday went very well. It will be his first run on the dirt, so we will need to see how he copes with it.

“He is improving all of the time and is 85 per cent ready to go on his first start of the year.

Bin Surour, who won the Guineas in 2015 with Maftool, also saddles Saint Cloud runner-up Best Solution, who was fourth in the seven-furlong UAE 2000 Guineas Trial two weeks ago.

“I think the seven furlongs of the trial was too sharp for him. This distance will be better for him,” said the Emirati handler.

Fellow Godolphin handler Charlie Appleby is responsible for Fly At Dawn and Capezzano.

“Fly At Dawn goes into the UAE 2000 Guineas with plenty of experience at Meydan following two runs on the dirt there,” said Appleby.

“He put up a good performance and picked up well in the trial, while the step back up to a mile is going to suit him.

“The form of the maiden that Capezzano won has worked out well and before that he was runner-up to Cosmo Charlie, who was second in the trial. A step up in trip will also suit him.

“He will be one of the least experienced horses in the race but has been progressing nicely and this will hopefully be a stepping stone to going further with him.”

Meanwhile, Confrontation, bids to win the Group 3 Firebreak Stakes for a second successive year.

Previously trained by Kiaran McLaughlin in the US he is now with Bin Suroor who said he ‘expects him to improve for the run.’

