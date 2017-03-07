Arrogate making all the right moves

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Arrogate making all the right moves

Dubai World Cup favourite expected to arrive on Tuesday

Gulf News
 

Dubai: With less than a week to go before he ships to Dubai, Eclipse Award Champion Arrogate continued his preparations for the $10 million Dubai World Cup with another impressive piece of work at Santa Anita Park on Sunday.

With trainer Bob Baffert and regular jockey Mike Smith watching from the stands, the four-year-old son of Unbridled’s Song colt clocked 48 and change for a half-mile and 1:12 for six furlongs.

“He worked like he usually does,” Baffert said in the Bloodhorse. “He worked great again. He (galloped) out a mile. I liked what I saw. We’re right on course for Dubai.

“He needs something to keep him interested, otherwise he’ll lose interest on you a little bit,” he said commenting on Arrogate’s habit.

The Dubai World Cup on March 25 at Meydan Racecourse will be Arrogate’s first start since he won the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus Cup at Florida’s Gulfstream Park on January 28.

Victory at Meydan would take Arrogate past the $17 million mark and ensure that he becomes the all-time leading North American earner, surpassing the $14,752,650 secured by California Chrome.

Bred by Clearsky Farms in Kentucky, Juddmonte purchased the son of Unbridled’s Song — Bubbler, by Distorted Humor, for $560,000 at the Keeneland September yearling sale. A lightly race colt he boasts a record of six wins from seven starts.

The dirt track at Meydan is known to favour front runners, something which will be in his favour of another American hopeful, Gun Runner, who is trained by 2008 Dubai World Cup winning handler, Steve Asmussen.

“Hopefully, our horse is as good as he can be, and if he’s good enough to beat Arrogate, that’s great,” David Fiske, racing manager for the horses’ owner Winchell Thoroughbreds said in bloodhorse.com.

“If it’s good enough to beat Arrogate, then whoopee. Otherwise, we get beaten by the best horse in the world.

“Arrogate seems like he’s a pretty special kind of animal. Arrogate ... I don’t even know how to describe him. Everyone calls him a freak or whatever, but he’s very fast and ... he’s probably the best horse in the world at the moment.

“We’ll just try and get there as good as we can and run our race. If it’s good enough to beat Arrogate, then whoopee. Otherwise, we get beaten by the best horse in the world.”

Gun Runner finished a well-beaten third to Arrogate in the Grade 1 Travers Stakes at Saratoga in August 2016. Forced to miss the Pegasus World Cup due to an equine herpesvirus outbreak at his home base of the Fair Grounds the 4-year-old son of Candy Ride went to Oaklawn for the Grade 3 Razorback Handicap on February 20, where he posted a dominating wire-to-wire victory.

Fiske said that Gun Runner will leave the Fair Grounds on March 12 for Miami, then take a direct flight to Dubai.

Gun Runner has won seven of 13 starts — for prize money totalling $2,337,800.

Arrogate is the overwhelming 2/5 favourite in the international betting markets, while Gun Runner is generally a 14/1 chance.

Mubtaahij, winner of the 2016 UAE Derby, is the 8/1 second favourite and Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 scorer Long Island a whopping 50/1,

 

Dubai World Cup

Saturday, March 25

Arrogate (2/5); Mubtaahij (8); Gun Runner (14); Heartbreak City (14); Hoppertunity (16)

Secret Weapon (16); Shaman Ghost (20); Market Rally (25); Midnight Storm (25); Dortmund (33)

Emotionless (33)’ Keen Ice (33); North America (33); Second Summer (33); Special Fighter (33); Apollo Kentucky (40); Furia Cruzada (40); Gold Dream (40); Awardee (50); Lani (50)

Long River (50); Candy Boy (66).

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Dubai World Cup
follow this tag on MGNDubai World Cup

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai World Cup
follow this tag on MGN
cricket world cupfifa world cup

Also In Horse Racing

World’s best Arabians for Dubai Horse Show

Sport Gallery

Iditarod mushers begin race across Alaska

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE