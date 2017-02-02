All eyes on Kilt Rock and Bluff at Jebel Ali

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

All eyes on Kilt Rock and Bluff at Jebel Ali

Quality field for feature race Emirates Airline Handicap

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Kilt Rock, one of the success stories of the EERC (Emirates Entertainment Racing Syndicate), returns to his favourite hunting ground at Jebel Ali Racecourse on Friday where he lines up alongside a quality six-horse field to contest the Emirates Airline Handicap, the feature race of an entire card sponsored by the award winning airline.

A five-time winner at the track the 10-year-old has, however, not won here in almost two years.

Trained by UAE champion Doug Watson Kilt Rock has been regularly campaigned at Jebel Ali but it is at Meydan Racecourse, where he has found greater success, winning twice at the Dubai World Cup Carnival.

His wins have come with an assortment of jockeys, but Watson’s stable rider Pat Dobbs, who has enjoyed a pair of victories aboard the game galloper continues his association with the horse as he bids for a career tenth victory.

Watson also saddles Ostaad another Jebel Ali regulars, who take on the Jebel Ali trained and highly regarded ex-American campaigner, Bluff.

“Ostaad has not really fired the last twice but is continuing to work well,” said Watson. “He has won over 1400m so the return to this trip may help him.

“Kilt Rock has been a great servant to the yard and is in very good form. We think he will stay the 1600m and are hopeful of a big run.”

Ostaad carries the colours of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance and is the choice of Jim Crowley. The same owner’s Mushaakis, trained by Ali Rashid Al Rahie, is the mount of Dane O’Neill, also retained by Shaikh Hamdan.

Selvaratnam also saddles two in the field for racecourse patron Major General Shaikh Ahmad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, the second runner being Gobooll.

Selvaratnam’s stable jockey Chris Hayes, however, stays loyal to Bluff who was both his and Selvaratnam’s first winner of the season when scoring in December.

“He is a talented horse but not the easiest to ride as he makes a jockey’s life hard work,” said Hayes. “The small field might help him and, hopefully, he will be staying on up the hill in the long straight.

“He’s on a retrieval mission having run below expectations in his last start,” explained Hayes. “He’s a horse that we like a lot but the pace of the race will tell is a lot about his well-being and how well he performs.

Selvaratnam added:. “We know he goes well on the Jebel Ali track and hope that he can bounce back from his Meydan run,” said Selvaratnam.

The sextet is completed by Long Water, trained by Helal Al Alawi for whom he was a first ever Thoroughbred winner when landing a 1400m handicap at Meydan in November. He has run well at Jebel Ali in the past and cannot be ruled out under Royston Ffrench in a fascinating small field contest which looks likely to develop into a tactical affair with the speedsters, such as Kilt Rock, opposing the stayers, like Bluff, over this interim trip.

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNHamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNHamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN
Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Horse Racing

Charpy keeps the faith

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah