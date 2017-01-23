Al Asayl continue to dominate at capital course

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Al Asayl continue to dominate at capital course

Mahbooba a serious contender for the big race, winning jockey O’Shea says

Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Mahbooba ridden by Tadhg O’Shea wins the Purebred Arabian 2200m HH The President Cup Prep race.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: After landing a treble last week at the capital course, the Al Asayl Stables owned by HH The President Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, trainer Eric Lemartinel and UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea landed a double at the capital’s track on Sunday evening.

Mahbooba stole the show in the Purebred Arabian 2200m HH The President Cup Prep, a conditions race, when she was chased home by stable companion Abu Alabyad, the mount of Gerald Avranche.

“That is a great result for the team and we thought we had a decent chance but knew she had to build on what she had achieved so far,” said O’Shea.”

“And fair play to her, she has done that in good style and appears to be on the up so, with luck, will be a serious contender for the big race itself.”

The trio opened their account for the evening with the hard-fought victory of Deyaar who narrowly prevailed in a 2200m conditions stakes, for mares, to record just her second career win on her 11th career start and making her sixth local outing a winning one.

Second to the aforementioned Mahbooba on her previous start, over 1600m, she was ridden patiently by O’Shea before the pair challenged, and led, halfway up the straight.

“They did not go particularly quickly which has helped her utilise her speed and she stayed the trip well enough,” said O’Shea. “It looked a good opportunity for her and she has taken full opportunity.”

The 10 runners for the 1400m Thoroughbred HH The President Cup Prep, also a conditions contest, included the winner of the big race itself last year, Ghaamer, and he looked to have seen of most of the opposition in this race when skipping clear leaving the home turn.

However, the Satish Seemar-trained Akeed Champion made ridiculously smooth progress under Richard Mullen to ease alongside Ghaamer before quickening clear in very taking fashion in the final 200m.

A course and distance winner on his penultimate start, he probably found 1200m at Meydan too sharp last time but could not have been more impressive winning this in the style of a good horse. “He won well here two starts ago and we hope he is a Dubai World Cup Carnival horse,” said Mullen. “This win will open up lots of options for him and the fast pace they went tonight has really suited him.”

AF Ssayed under Dubai World Cup winning jockey Fernando Jara led a 1-2-3 finish for owner-breeder Khalid Khalifa Al Naboodah in the HH Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival’s Wathba Stud Farm Cup for Private Owners Only race in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, January 22, 2017.

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Deyaar
follow this tag on MGNDeyaar
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Deyaar
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
cricket world cup

Also In Horse Racing

Shadwell support Hamdan Award races in Chile

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs