Blue Jackets scuttle Wilds’ 12-game streak

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Blue Jackets scuttle Wilds’ 12-game streak

Notch up their 15th consecutive victory

Gulf News
 

Washington: Cam Atkinson netted two goals and the Columbus Blue Jackets matched the second-longest win streak in National Hockey League history on Saturday with their 15th consecutive victory, a 4-2 triumph at Minnesota.

Atkinson, a 27-year-old US right wing who tops Columbus scorers, struck for his 16th and 17th goals of the season as the league-leading Blue Jackets stretched their streak to two wins shy of the league record by snapping Minnesota’s 12-game victory run.

“I’m happy for the guys,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “I’m proud of our team and the way they’ve handled themselves through all this.”

It was the first time two NHL teams on double-digit win streaks had faced each other and the first time two clubs had such long streaks concurrently. Both joined the NHL in 2000 as expansion teams.

Columbus matched the 15-game win streaks of the 1981-82 New York Islanders and 2012-13 Pittsburgh Penguins, all two wins shy of the record 17-game run belonging to the Penguins from March and April of 1993.

“It’s pretty hard to fathom,” Columbus standout Brandon Saad said. “We all know where we’re at and we want to take over. We’re continuing one game at a time. We’ve got some tough tests ahead of us in our home building, but this is definitely fun.”

If they beat Edmonton at home on Tuesday, the Blue Jackets could equal the record win streak Thursday at Washington and break the mark next Saturday at home against the New York Rangers.

Russian goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves for his 13th consecutive Blue Jackets victory.

Atkinson opened the scoring midway into the first period and the Blue Jackets seized a 3-0 edge 3:44 into the second period when Atkinson netted his second goal only 15 seconds after teammate Jack Johnson scored his second of the season.

Minnesota’s Mikael Granlund put the Wild on the scoreboard with a power-play goal 5:58 into the second period but Seth Jones answered for the Blue Jackets with 2:25 remaining in the period.

Jason Zucker scored on a backhand shot 24 seconds into the third period to pull the Wild within the final margin.

Columbus boasts the NHL’s best attack with 3.44 goals a game while the Wild owned the toughest defensive unit, allowing only two goals a game.

The Blue Jackets last lost in a shootout at Florida on November 26. Minnesota had not lost since December 2 in overtime against Calgary.

“We are all ticked off and everything,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. “But if we sit back and look at the whole picture, what Columbus is doing is really amazing. But what we did was pretty good too.”

Columbus, which has had only two winning seasons and has never won a play-off series, has the NHL’s best record with 26 wins, five regulation losses and four over-time defeats for 56 points.

 

Results

Saturday’s matches

Washington 6, New Jersey 2

Boston 3, Buffalo 1

Columbus 4, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh 4, Montreal 3, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1

N.Y. Islanders 6, Winnipeg 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Colorado 2

Florida 3, Dallas 1

Vancouver 3, Edmonton 2, SO

Calgary 4, Arizona 2

Los Angeles 3, San Jose 2

More from Hockey

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Pittsburgh Penguins
follow this tag on MGNPittsburgh Penguins
New York Rangers
follow this tag on MGNNew York Rangers

filed under

GulfNewsSportHockey

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Pittsburgh Penguins
follow this tag on MGN
New York Rangers
follow this tag on MGN
 

Results

Read More

Also In Hockey

Indian hockey shows some silver lining, finally

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays