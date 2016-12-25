Mobile
Woods, with Santa goatee, plays golf with Trump

Golf legend had also hit earlier with Obama

Image Credit: Supplied
Donald Trump and Tiger Woods have met several times in the past and now they have played a game together.
Gulf News
 

West Palm Beach, Florida: Tiger Woods is having quite the week.

First, he showed off a white goatee in a shirtless photo, saying it’s a Christmas tradition for his kids.

Then, still sporting the white facial hair, he played 18 holes with President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump and Woods met on Friday morning at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump typically spends the holidays.

The two have met on several occasions when Woods competed at various Trump-owned golf courses. It’s unclear whether this is the first time they’re playing a round of golf together.

Woods made a long-awaited comeback at the Hero World Challenge this month, his first competitive rounds in more than a year, after back injuries sidelined him from the game.

Woods has also played golf with President Barack Obama.

He joined the president-elect in a foursome, a spokeswoman for Trump’s transition team said, with Trump departing via motorcade after the round for his Mar-a-Lago estate.

He planned to go from there to the West Palm Beach Hilton, and had meetings with “high-level staffers” planned later in the day, press secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

Trump’s transition team didn’t offer any immediate details on the round, or what the president-elect and former world number one Woods talked about.

In February 2013, 14-time major champion Woods played with Obama at a private golf resort in Florida. Obama and Woods teamed up to defeat US trade representative Ron Kirk and Houston Astros owner Jim Crane.

That golf outing was criticised after it came to light that it ended up costing US taxpayers nearly $3.6 million, according to a US Government Accountability report published this year.

United States
Donald Trump
