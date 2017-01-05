Mobile
Tiger Woods confirmed for Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Celebrity golfer will be making his eighth appearance in region's longest-running European Tour event

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Tiger Woods of USA in action on the final day of Omega Dubai Desert Classic Golf Championship at Majlis course on Sunday.
 

Dubai: Fourteen-time major winner Tiger Woods has confirmed he will compete in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club from February 2-5.

The 41-year-old American will make his eighth appearance in the tournament, which he has won twice in 2006 and 2008.

The former World No.1 was sidelined with back injury for 15 months but made a comeback at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December, where he finished 15th out of 17 golfers with a score of four under par, carding more birdies (24) than any other player that week.

In Dubai he will join the likes of fellow two-time Dubai winner and current World No.2 Rory McIlroy, Open winner Henrik Stenson and Masters champion and Dubai defending champion Danny Willett.  

“I’ve always enjoyed playing in Dubai and it’s fantastic to see how the city has grown phenomenally from when I first started playing there,” said Woods who made his Dubai debut in 2001.

“It was great winning in Dubai in 2006 and 2008. When you win in Dubai, you know you’ve beaten an outstanding field. The support from the fans is also just wonderful.”

Mohammad Juma Bu Amim, vice chairman and chief executive officer of Golf in Dubai, who organise the event said: “We are naturally delighted and proud that Tiger Woods is joining us for the 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic and, like everyone else, I also look forward to seeing his trademark fist-pumps.

“Having one of the world’s greatest golfers play in your event is something many tournament organisers dream of; so for us to be able to welcome him to the Majlis Course for the eighth time is a major boost for golf in the Middle East, especially Dubai.” 

