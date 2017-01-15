Thomas ready for his dream debut

Rayhan Thomas got an opportunity to play in the tournament after a remarkable 2016,which saw him become the first amateur to win a Mena Tour Event.

Abu Dhabi: It was in 2011 that Dubai-based golf prodigy Rayhan Thomas had got an opportunity to meet one of his idols Rory McIlroy after he was chosen among four juniors to eat with the latter at a Madinat Jumeirah steakhouse.

Six-years down the line, Thomas is all set to play in a same tournament as McIlroy — the HSBC Abu Dhabi Golf Championship that gets under way on Friday.

Understandably, the 17-year-old can’t wait for the tournament to begin, which will be a career-defining moment for the youngster.

“It is a star-studded field which will include Rory as well and it is the biggest event on the European tour and for me, so I can’t wait,” said Thomas after spending time horning his driving skills at the Abu Dhabi Golf Course’s driving range on Sunday.

Thomas got an opportunity to figure in the high profile tournament after a remarkable 2016 which saw him become the first amateur to win a MENA Tour Event, with his victory at the Dubai Creek Open.

“I don’t think this opportunity would have been possible without that Mina Tour win. The Mina Tour has also given me a lot of confidence heading into this week,” said Thomas, who is pursuing his standard 10th studies from home to concentrate full time on golf.

Thomas, who is also currently ranked India’s No 1 amateur player, is well aware that he cannot get overhauled by the situation and has to focus on the task at hand.

“I will have to think of this tournament as another event despite this being the biggest event I will be playing. I will try playing my best and try and learn as much as I can,” said Thomas, who will also be looking to interact with star golfers vying for glory here.

“I will try my best to talk to as many of them as I can but I doubt it will be possible once the tournament starts. I will have to stick to my game as well,” felt Thomas, who wants to keep improving to try and get as many invitations as possible for high profile tournaments as possible this season.

“I want to get a little consistent with my putting and my short game. Overall, I’m feeling pretty happy with my game. I want to stick to my one course. Last year, the goal was to get an opportunity to take part in Abu Dhabi Championship which is now going to be a reality,” said Thomas, who will also be figuring in the Dubai Desert Classic this season.