Thomas holds off Matsuyama for Champions title

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Thomas holds off Matsuyama for Champions title

Spieth matches best round of tournament, but falls behind

Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: Justin Thomas held off red-hot Hideki Matsuyama to win his third USPGA Tour title on Sunday with a final-round 69 at the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii.

Thomas’s four-under par effort gave him a 22-under total of 270 and a three-shot win over Japan’s Matsuyama — who arrived in Hawaii having won four of his prior five tournaments worldwide.

Thomas was, in fact, the only man to beat Matsuyama in that span, at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia in October.

But the 23-year-old American had to survive some tense moments on the back nine to again best Matsuyama, who started the day two behind Thomas and carded an three-under 70 for 273.

Former world No. 1 and defending champion Jordan Spieth matched the best round of the tournament with a final-round 65, heading a trio sharing third on 276 alongside Pat Perez, who carded a 67, and Ryan Moore, who posted a 71.

It was a further stroke back to US Open champion Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Brendan Steele.

Thomas was rolling with three birdies on the front nine. After a bogey at 10, and birdies at 11 and 13, he grabbed a five-stroke lead over Matsuyama at 22-under.

But Matsuyama narrowed the gap with a remarkable eagle at the par-four 14th, where his flop shot from 60 feet off the green found the hole.

Things got even more tense at 15, where Thomas hit out of the fairway into dense vegetation in a hazard en route to a double-bogey seven that sliced his lead to one stroke as Matsuyama parred the par-five from almost the same spot in the fairway.

Matsuyama had a 10-foot birdie putt to move into a tie for the lead at 16, but left it inches short.

And at 17 he three-putted for bogey as Thomas rolled in a three-footer for birdie to rebuild his lead before they both birdied Kapalua’s par-five 18th.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Thomas, whose victory in the elite 32-man event for last season’s title winners was his first Tour title on US soil after his back-to-back CIMB Classic wins.

“I obviously stumbled a bit more than I would have liked on some of those holes, but I think it really shows where my game’s at right now.

“I stuck it out to still get it done.”

Spieth, who started the day in 19th, 10 shots off the pace, had eight birdies in his sparkling eight-under effort, including four in a row starting at the 12th.

“Very, very satisfying,” he said. “To come back, fire a strong one today ... I certainly take a lot of confidence off this round going into next week.”

World No. 1 Jason Day, back in action this week after three months off rehabbing a troublesome back, had his ups and downs but finished on a high note with an eagle to cap his three-under 70. He finished tied for 13th on 279.

Although he said he always tees it up expecting to win, he said there were positives to take away.

“I didn’t have anything in the back of my mind that my back was going to go out this week,” he said “The back held up.”

 

Leading scores

(USA unless noted, par-73)

270 - Justin Thomas 67-67-67-69

273 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 69-68-66-70

276 - Jordan Spieth 72-69-70-65, Pat Perez 69-71-69-67,

Ryan Moore 67-67-71-71

277 - Dustin Johnson 69-70-69-69, Patrick Reed 70-65-72-70, Brendan Steele 72-67-67-71

278 - Tony Finau 70-68-70-70, William McGirt 70-69-66-73,

Jimmy Walker 65-70-70-73.

More from Golf

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolf

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN
us open tennis
 

Leading scores

Read More

Also In Golf

Dustin looking to build on last year’s success

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to move out of your flat without hassle

How to move out of your flat without hassle