Saturday set to go as usual at Dubai Desert Classic

Trees ripped from roots and balls blown across greens amid unplayable conditions on Friday

Image Credit: AP
At the time of play being suspended, South Africa’s George Coetzee was leading by a stroke at nine under par.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Organisers of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic are expecting play to resume as usual on Saturday after high winds saw Friday’s second round suspended due to safety fears.

Trees were ripped from their roots and roofing fell from TV towers before officials abandoned play at around 2.30pm.

“It was unsafe and unplayable so we brought the players off the golf course in the interests of play, and safety to the spectators,” said tournament director Mike Stewart, who said gusts ranged from 43 to 57 kmph, blowing golf balls off the greens.

“It’s very unusual. I’ve been at all these events [in Dubai] and this is only the second time we’ve actually brought players off the golf course for a weather situation,” he added.

Players who didn’t complete their second round on Friday — which is half the field — will come out early on Saturday to resume play from where they left off at 7.30am.

The cut will then be made upon completion of the second round before Saturday’s third round starts as usual.

“The forecast for the next couple of days is pretty good. We’ll have winds on the weekend but nothing like days one and two,” added Stewart.

“Hopefully we can get most of the third round completed tomorrow [Saturday]. We’ll still have a bit to conclude on Sunday, all going well, but we’ll still have a good chance of finishing on time on Sunday.”

At the time of play being suspended, South Africa’s George Coetzee was leading by a stroke at nine under par.

He was three under through to the eighth hole with four birdies and a bogey, one stroke clear of first round leader Sergio Garcia, who was one under through five, with two birdies and bogey.

“We saw this one tree go down,” said Coetzee. “We got a warning that it was about to collapse and it started squeaking.

“I was walking underneath the trees hearing the squeaking and thinking, this could be me.

“It’s a little dangerous out there with the trees collapsing, hopefully [Saturday] will be better.

“I’m just happy to have taken advantage of it and I’m quite happy about the total.”

Garcia said: “It was a bit of a lottery. The wind was all over the place and it was blowing really, really hard, very gusty.

“Obviously with trees coming down and things like that, we managed to hold on well, but it wasn’t easy. I think tomorrow will be a little bit calmer and we can get back out there,” added the Spaniard.

Organisers said that Friday’s tickets would still be valid for Saturday in light of play being cancelled.

