Poulter shares Mena Tour Q-School lead

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Poulter shares Mena Tour Q-School lead

Brother of Ryder Cup legend Ian gets off to a good start in Morocco

Gulf News
 

El Jadida: Apparently drawing inspiration from the fighting spirit of his younger brother Ian, Danny Poulter battled through tough conditions to grab a share of the lead in the opening round of the Mena Tour Qualifying School at the Royal El Jadida Golf Course in Morocco on Tuesday.

The Englishman mixed four birdies with five bogies in his opening 73 to move into a six-way tie at the top of the leader board with Petr Dedek of the Czech Republic, England’s Jack Doherty, Reed Lindsey of the US, Billy Hemstock of England and Spain’s Leonardo Axel Lilja Moyano.

On a day when most players struggled to get their rhythm going, Poulter made the turn at two-under after opening with a birdie, but four bogeys on the back nine set him back. A birdie on the last, however, restored confidence.

With three birdies and one bogey in his first 11 holes, Hemstock looked in complete control of proceedings, but took an eight on the par-5, 18th to deny him an outright lead.

England’s Adam Ward and Charles Tortuyaux of France shared second a further shot adrift at 74, one ahead of a seven-man group that included Walking Cup winning star Grant Forrest of Scotland.

Tortuyaux produced the highlight of the day as he aced the par-3, 13th with a 54-degree wedge from 123 metres for his fourth hole-in-one of his career and the first in a professional competition.

“It was tough out there because of the shifting winds. Also, the greens are pretty small and narrow and difficult to read. I missed a couple of short putts here and there, but I’m very pleased with a 74 in such conditions,” said Tortuyaux, who is making his Mena Tour debut.

Former England cricketer Craig Kieswetter settled for a 77 after opening with three bogeys in a row to join eight others in a tie for 17th while the UAE’s Ahmad Al Musharrakh carded a 79 to finish the day tied for 32nd.

Elsewhere, Spain’s Gabriel Canizares, who won the Mena Tour’s Dirab Championship in a play-off against England’s Craig Hinton in 2015, and Canada’s Lindsay Renolds, who finished runner-up to England’s Peter Richardson at the 2012 Shaikh Maktoum Dubai Open, signed for matching 78s for a share of 26th.

The field will be narrowed down to 70 players on Wednesday for the final stage 18-hole competition to be played on Thursday. A minimum of 50 players from the final qualifying round will be eligible for Mena Tour category seven membership for 2017.

The Mena Tour was founded in 2011 to develop golf in the region. Leading players earn invites to play in select European Tour events, get full privileges on the Sunshine Tour and exemptions into the final stage of Asian Tour Q-School.

More from Golf

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolf

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Morocco
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Golf

Indian teen shares Mena Q-School lead

Sport Gallery

Iditarod mushers begin race across Alaska

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE