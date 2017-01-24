Mobile
McIlroy out of Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Organisers disappointed star won’t be fit but wish him a quick recovery

Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser
Rory McIlroy pulling out of next week’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic as he recovers from an injury.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Organisers of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic have wished Rory McIlroy a speedy recovery after the World No. 2 was forced to pull out of next week’s event at Emirates Golf Club due to a rib injury.

The Northern Irishman, who picked up the injury two weeks ago in South Africa, has a good record in Dubai, winning twice and recording seven top 10 finishes in a total 10 appearances since 2006.

“Obviously, we would have loved to see a fully-fit Rory compete in the tournament, but we fully understand the situation and wish him a quick recovery,” said Mohammad Juma Bu Amim, vice chairman and chief executive officer of the event’s organisers Golf in Dubai.

“As we understand, he is progressing very well with his rehabilitation and may soon return to golf which is great news,” he added.

“Rory is a much-loved and familiar face to fans in Dubai, having competed in the event 10 times, the most number of times he has played anywhere else in the world. We all will miss him and look forward to welcoming him next year.”

McIlroy made his first European Tour cut at the Classic as a 17-year-old amateur in 2007 and then secured his first professional win here two years later.

That victory marked the beginning of a prolific career for a golfer who has since conquered Europe and America, as a four-time Major champion and former World No. 1, who has won three Ryder Cups and money-lists on both sides of the Atlantic.

While McIlroy’s absence is unfortunate, fans can still see 10 of the 12 Ryder Cup team members playing alongside Tiger Woods.

Tickets can be purchased from www.dubaidesertclassic.com.

 

