Johnson clings to thin lead at rain-soaked Riviera

Australian Rumford prevails in inaugural World Super 6

Image Credit: AP
Glenn Robinson slam dunks over Indiana teammate Paul George as he participates in the slam dunk contest.
Gulf News
 

Pacific Palisades, United States: Dustin Johnson birdied three of his last four holes in a five-under par 66 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead after the second round at the weather-hit Genesis Open.

The US Open champion, who could jump from number three in the world to number one with a long-sought victory at Riviera Country Club, had a 36-hole total of 10-under par 132.

He was one shot in front of fellow Americans Pat Perez, who closed with back-to-back birdies for a 66, and Cameron Tringale, who had seven birdies in an impressive seven-under 64.

It was a further two strokes back to Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas and Americans Patrick Rodgers and J.T. Poston on 135.

Johnson, whose six top-10 finishes at Riviera include a playoff loss two years ago, could supplant Jason Day atop the world rankings if he can break through for a first win at the classic course west of Los Angeles.

“I want to put myself in position to win this golf tournament, that’s really all I care about is what it takes to get it done here,” Johnson said. “The rest of the stuff, the points and world golf rankings, yeah, I would like to get there, but I’m not worried about it.”

Whether a win would catapult him to the top depends on just where Day finishes. The Australian was eight off the pace after completing his rain-disrupted second round early on Saturday.

Day was among the players forced off the course when wind and heavy rain swept through on Friday — when Johnson never made it to the first tee.

Day said the disruptions were less of a problem than his own “scratchy” game.

“I didn’t hit it good,” he said. “When you’re thinking too much technique, you’re losing focus of actually the target — I’m getting in my own way, really.

“But I’ve still got two more rounds and I feel confident that I can get some good stuff going,” he added.

Although the third round began shortly after the second ended, with only a couple of hours of daylight remaining, Sunday was shaping up as a marathon.

A confident Johnson was undaunted by the prospect.

“Thirty-six holes can be a really good thing sometimes if you’re playing really well, which I feel like; the golf game, I’m in control of it right now,” he said. “So playing 36 in one day is not going to be a problem.”

Johnson had five birdies, rolling in putts of more than 30 feet at the fourth and 15th, and draining a 20-footer at the 18th.

“I definitely rolled the putter good,” he said. “I’m feeling really comfortable over it. I’m seeing the lines really well and I feel like I’ve got a pretty good touch on the greens right now.

“I hit a lot of really good shots today,” he added. “The few times that I got out of position I was able to save pars, hit some good pitches, got up and down from the bunker on 10 — all in all, it was a pretty solid day.”

Eighteen players were within five strokes of Johnson’s lead. That included two-time major winner Jordan Spieth, who headlined a group on five-under 137.

Meanwhile, Australian Brett Rumford beat Thai teenager Phachara Khongwatmai two and one in the six-hole matchplay final to win the inaugural World Super 6 title in Perth on Sunday.

Despite the innovative format, the 39-year-old local put together what was effectively a wire-to-wire victory at the Lake Karrinyup Country Club, having finished the first three days of strokeplay with a five-shot lead.

It was a sixth European Tour victory for Rumford, who turned professional the year after 17-year-old Phachara was born, and re-secured him the tour rights he lost at the end of last year.

 

Leading scores

Genesis Open (USA unless noted)

132 - Dustin Johnson 66-66

133 - Pat Perez 67-66, Cameron Tringale 69-64

135 - Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 67-68, Patrick Rodgers 68-67, J.T. Poston 66-69

136 - Scott Brown 68-68, Charley Hoffman 68-68, Luke Donald (ENG) 68-68, Kevin Na 67-69

137 - Cameron Percy (AUS) 66-71, Jordan Spieth 69-68, Jason Kokrak 67-70, Anirban Lahiri (IND) 70-67, Ollie Schniederjans 68-69, Matt Kuchar 69-68, Adam Scott (AUS) 68-69, Branden Grace (RSA) 67-70, Charles Howell 70-67

Leading scores

