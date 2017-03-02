Johnson backs change to ball movement rule

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Johnson backs change to ball movement rule

World No. 1 agrees players should not be penalised unless it is ‘virtually certain’ they have caused ball to move

Image Credit: AFP
Dustin Johnson
Gulf News
 

Mexico City: World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who shook off a baffling rules controversy to claim a breakthrough major title at the 2016 US Open, has welcomed Wednesday’s proposals to simplify and speed up the game.

Golf’s global governing bodies, the Royal and Ancient and the United States Golf Association (USGA), unveiled proposed reforms that would eliminate many penalties.

That would include the penalty for a ball moving on the green unless it was “virtually certain” the player caused it to move.

“Obviously some of the rule changes I think are really good, especially the ball on the putting green,” Johnson said Wednesday as he prepared for the World Golf Championships tournament in Mexico City.

“When you don’t feel like you caused it to move and you’re still getting a penalty, that, to me, makes no sense, so I think some of the rule changes are good.

“Obviously they’re trying to simplify, just so there’s not so much confusion.”

Johnson ended years of major misery with his come-from-behind win at Oakmont last June. But he had to endure a perplexing final few holes after officials informed him at the 12th that he could be penalised for a potential rules violation on the fifth green, when high definition video showed his ball moved slightly as he prepared to putt.

USGA officials said the rule at the time stated that it need only be more likely than not that the player caused the ball to move for a penalty to be incurred.

The penalty stroke was indeed eventually applied, but didn’t prevent Johnson from winning by three strokes.

More from Golf

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolf

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In Golf

McIlroy two strokes ahead despite short misses

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger