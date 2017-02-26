Fowler eyes return to winner’s circle at Honda

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fowler eyes return to winner’s circle at Honda

Edges four strokes ahead of Hatton in Miami

Gulf News
 

Miami: Rickie Fowler fired five birdies in a five-under par 65 on Saturday to seize a four-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton heading into the final round of the US PGA Tour Honda Classic.

Fowler, who started the day one shot behind co-leaders Ryan Palmer and Wesley Bryan, climbed methodically to the top of the leaderboard with birdies at the third, seventh, ninth, 16th and 18th holes.

His 13-under par total of 197 put him four strokes in front of England’s Hatton, who carded a 66 for 201.

It was a further two strokes back to a group of five players on 203. That included Bryan, who carded a two-over 72, and Germany’s Martin Kaymer, who posted a 68.

They were joined by Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo, who signed for a 65, and Americans Sean O’Hair (65) and Gary Woodland (66).

After two-putting for birdie from 36 feet at the third, Fowler rolled in a 32-footer for a birdie at the seventh. He seized the solo lead at 11-under with an 11-foot birdie putt at the ninth, and drained another 11-footer at 16.

He padded his lead with another two-putt birdie at the par-five 18th to put himself in good position to claim a first title since his win in Abu Dhabi in January 2016.

He hasn’t won on the US PGA Tour since he lifted two trophies in 2015.

Fowler made the most of benign conditions on Saturday, but was unfazed by the prospect of windy weather on Sunday.

“I love to play in the wind,” he said, adding that he got used to playing in the wind as a youngster in southern California and while playing in college at Oklahoma State University.

“It’s been known to blow in Oklahoma,” he said. “The key is to hit the ball solid.

“Wind or no wind on this course, you still have to hit the ball in the fairway because there is trouble out there,” he added. “It’s a great golf course and it keeps you on your toes. I was able to avoid the trouble and make some birdies.”

Fowler’s 54-hole total is one off the record set by Davis Love in 2003.

Hatton, whose five victories as a professional include a European Tour win at the Alfred Dunill Links Championship last year, was just one stroke adrift after birdies at the 12th, 13th and 14th.

But he bogeyed 17 as Fowler birdied two of his last three.

“I’ll go out there and play the best I can tomorrow, that’s all I can do,” said Hatton, who finished equal fifth in the Open Championship and tied for 10th in the PGA Championship last year.

“I can only control what I do and we’ll see how it goes.”

 

Results

Leading third-round scores

197 — Rickie Fowler 66-66-65

201 — Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 68-67-66

203 — Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 68-70-65, Sean O’Hair 66-72-65, Gary Woodland 71-66-66, Martin Kaymer (GER) 65-70-68, Wesley Bryan 64-67-72

204 — Brandon Hagy 67-73-64, Jimmy Walker 70-69-65, Kevin Kisner 69-69-66, Jason Dufner 71-66-67, Zach Johnson 68-69-67, Francesco Molinari (ITA) 68-69-67, Brian Stuard 68-69-67, Chad Collins 70-67-67, Morgan Hoffmann 68-67-69, Graham DeLaet (CAN) 66-68-70, Anirban Lahiri (IND) 65-68-71, Ryan Palmer 66-65-73.

More from Golf

tags from this story

Rickie Fowler
follow this tag on MGNRickie Fowler
Adam Scott
follow this tag on MGNAdam Scott
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
PGA Tour
follow this tag on MGNPGA Tour
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany
Honda
follow this tag on MGNHonda

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolf

tags

Rickie Fowler
follow this tag on MGN
Adam Scott
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
PGA Tour
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
 

Results

Read More

Also In Golf

Fowler putts his way to Honda Classic victory

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat