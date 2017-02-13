Entries hotting up for Mena Tour Q-School

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Entries hotting up for Mena Tour Q-School

Qualifying to take place in Morocco, March 7-9

Gulf News
 

Dubai: With three weeks to go, entries are picking up pace for the Mena Golf Tour Qualifying School to be held at El Jadida Royal Golf Club in Morocco from March 7 to 9.

Open to all professionals and amateurs — with a handicap of one or better (four or better for Mena nationals) — the 54-hole Q-School will be held in two stages. The first stage, on March 7-8, will see players compete over 36 holes of stroke play when the halfway cut will be made, narrowing down the field to 70 players for the final stage 18-hole competition to be played the following day.

A minimum of 50 players from the final qualifying round will be eligible for Category-7 membership for the 2017 Mena Tour season which will have close to 16 events, covering destinations in Morocco, Kuwait, Thailand, South Africa, Oman and the UAE.

The Q-School, which will be held in El Jadida for the first time, will offer Mena Tour members the opportunity to earn full playing privileges on the tour in addition to becoming eligible for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

The top five players from the Q-School will share a prize fund of $6,000 (Dh22,000) with the winner walking away with a cheque for $2,250.

“We are quite pleased with the early response to the Q-School which clearly reflects on the popularity of the tour as a whole while maintaining a close relationship we have had with Morocco, stretching all the way back to 2011,” said Mena Tour chairman Mohammad Juma Bu Amim.

“We believe the Q-School will enhance the level of competition in addition to bringing more transparency in determining the fields for our events. With many overseas professionals and amateurs in the field, the tour exposes them to a highly competitive environment they need to hone their skills,” he added.

“We look forward to welcoming players from different nationalities in the field and hope to see what I believe will be an absorbing contest for securing tour cards.”

The Q-School will also mark the start of the Project 300, which aims to get a Mena Tour player in the Olympics by 2020. Players hoping to qualify for Tokyo must get within 300 in the world rankings.

Interested golfers may visit menagolftour.com for more information on the Q-School. Entries close on Sunday, March 5, 2017. The Mena Tour started in 2011 and as well as offering world ranking points the top three professionals and leading amateur also get European Tour invites, playing privileges on the Sunshine Tour and exemptions into the final stage of Asian Tour Q-School.

More from Golf

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
morocco
follow this tag on MGNmorocco
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait
MENA
follow this tag on MGNMENA

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolf

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Morocco
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
morocco
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Golf

Sharjah duo, Varagkis close in on Masters berth

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year