EGF set for the 2017 UAE Presidents Cup

Yas Links Abu Dhabi to host the event on Friday and Saturday

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The fifth United Arab Emirates (UAE) Presidents Cup sponsored by HSBC will be hosted by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) on Friday and Saturday at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

EGF Secretary General, Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi, said: “It is always great to work with HSBC and their knowledgeable events management staff. The 2017 UAE Presidents Cup is shaping up to be a great event. We have secured a full field of 78 players with many young nationals looking to have their names inscribed on the coveted Presidents Cup trophy.”

Keen to defend his title from last year, Rashid Hamood added: “To play in this event is always a privilege. Many of the UAE nationals look forward to this event so that we can showcase our talent.

“Working at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, I understand the amount of time and organisation that goes into a major event like this and we all are very thankful to both the EGF and HSBC for their hard work on this event.”

The EGF is eager for as many spectators as possible to visit Yas Link Abu Dhabi this weekend and you can also follow the event with live scoring provided by VPAR. You can see the results and hole-by-hole action on the EGF website and social media pages at www.egfgolf.com; EGF Facebook: Emirates Golf Federatio; EGF Twitter: @EGFuaegolf; EGF Instagram: emiratesgolffederation; EGF LinkedIn: Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

