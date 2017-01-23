Mobile
Tiger Woods: I can still catch Jack

14-time Major winner says he still has a lot to achieve after returning from injury lay-off

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Tiger Woods poses with the Dubai Desert Classic trophy in 2006. Woods won the event after a play-off with Ernie Els. The tournament is back in hisschedule as the 14-time Major winner makes a comeback from a long injury layoff.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Tiger Woods has told Gulf News he can still catch Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18-Majors, despite having just come back from a 15-month injury lay-off.

Speaking ahead of his participation in next month’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club from February 2-5, the 14-time Major winner said: “I still think I have a lot to achieve both on and off the course. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be playing. I’m very excited about the future.”

Asked if among his goals he still thought it possible to win another five Majors to overtake Nicklaus, despite having not won a Major in nine years since the 2008 US Open, the 41-year-old American replied: “I do.”

“Jack had an absolutely amazing career, and he’s a friend, but it took him an entire career to get to 18 Majors. Hopefully I have a lot of good years ahead of me.”

The former World No. 1 was sidelined for 466 days and many feared his career was over, before he made his comeback at last month’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, where he finished 15th out of 17 players with a promising score of four under par.

In that event, Woods carded 24 birdies, more than any other player, signalling his intent for a long-awaited return to form in time for the start of the 2017 season.

“At the Hero World Challenge, I was a little rusty and made a few mistakes that I usually don’t make, but there were a lot of positive signs. I hit many shots the way I wanted to and had a lot of birdies.”

Woods has since announced his schedule for 2017 and his first event of the year will be the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines this weekend, January 26-29, followed by next weekend’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic. He will then play in the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club, February 16-19, and the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens, February 23-26.

All of these events will be in preparation for the first Major of the year, which is the Masters, to be held in Augusta in April.

Immediately after making his comeback in the Bahamas last month, Woods rose almost 250 positions in the world rankings from a career low 898th to his current ranking of 650th. He also became a 20-1 favourite for Augusta.

“It is great to be back. I missed going at it with the guys and trying to beat them. Playing a busy schedule early in the season will hopefully allow me to build each week.”

Returning to Dubai, an event he has won twice [in 2006 and 2008] and recorded five top-five finishes in seven previous appearances, he said, was an easy decision.

“It’s a golf course that I enjoy and it’s always in outstanding shape. The support that I receive from the fans in Dubai is always great and really appreciated.

“When I looked at my 2016-17 schedule, Dubai was definitely an event that I was interested in playing. The course, the field, the tournament’s organisation, the fans’ support and my past success were certainly factors.”

With two wins at the Majlis Course, Woods is level with fellow multiple winners Rory McIlroy and Stephen Gallacher, and they are all just one win away from equalling Ernie Els Dubai record of three victories.

Does Woods feel he can pull level with Els’ record with a win in Dubai, even at this early stage in his return?

“I certainly hope so. When I play, the goal is to win. My goal every year is to win and that hasn’t changed.”

