Sergio shines in the Dubai darkness

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sergio shines in the Dubai darkness

Spaniard hits two birdies in bad light to finish three clear

Image Credit: AFP
Sergio Garcia of Spain tees off during the third round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club on February 4, 2017 in Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Sergio Garcia shot two birdies in complete darkness at the end of his third round on Saturday, carding a 68 to finish three strokes clear at the top of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic leaderboard on 16 under par.

High winds had seen Friday’s second round suspended and split into two days with half the field having to come back out on Saturday morning to complete their second round before the commencement of their third.

This forced proceedings to finish late on Saturday, but the Spaniard thrived in the shadows despite the tiredness of having played 31 holes in a day.

He was one under through five in the second round after carding two birdies and a bogey before play was suspended on Friday.

But then he came back out on Saturday morning to complete his second round with a further three birdies on the last four holes of his front nine, before a bogey and two birdies on his back saw him sign for a five under 67.

Garcia, who had led after Thursday’s first round with a seven under 65, then got a 68 in his third round thanks to a bogey-birdie start followed by five birdies and a bogey on his back nine.

“That wasn’t easy,” said the 37-year-old former World No. 2. “I was a little shaky here and there at the beginning, but the back nine was great. I had a lot of good putts and overall I’m happy with my round.

“At the end it was very, very dark, I’ll tell you that. When we were walking on 17, I thought, well, it will probably be a little dark, but not too bad.

“But then it gets dark very, very quickly here. I couldn’t really see much on the last three shots. I pretty much couldn’t see the ball land and the last putt was a little bit of a feel and a little bit of a read that my caddie gave me, and I’m very fortunate to have been able to make it.

“I definitely have a great chance of winning this tournament and I’m going to give it my all tomorrow,” added Garcia, who is three strokes clear of Sweden’s Henrik Stenson, with England’s Ian Poulter and Thailand’s Prom Meesawat a further two strokes behind.

Stenson was also part of the unlucky half of the field that had their second rounds cut in half. And having been level par through five at the point that play was abandoned on Friday, he returned on Saturday to finish that back nine with a birdie, before four birdies and a bogey on his return, to sign for a second consecutive 68.

Last year’s Open champion then hit two birdies and a bogey on his front nine and four birdies, including one in the dark at the end, on his return.

“I’m pleased with that. It was a good back nine,” said Stenson. “I’m happy to get the round finished. We had to rush a little bit there to get onto 18. But it was a nice putt for birdie and it closed the day out nicely.

“If I’m two or three behind Sergio, that’s where you want to be, to try and apply some pressure on the front nine. Anytime you can be within a couple of shots heading into the back nine, you can make it happen, so I’m very pleased with the day’s work.”

Leading third-round scores in the $2.5 million Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday at the par-72 Emirates Golf Club:

200 — Sergio Garcia (ESP) 65-67-68

203 — Henrik Stenson (SWE) 68-68-67

205 — Ian Poulter (ENG) 67-71-67, Prom Meesawat (THA) 69-68-68

206 — Peter Uihlein (USA) 69-68-69, George Coetzee (RSA) 66-70-70

207 — Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 72-70-65, Raphael Jacquelin (FRA) 70-71-66, Chris Paisley (ENG) 71-66-70, Nacho Elvira (ESP) 67-68-72

208 — Graeme McDowell (NIR) 68-72-68, Curtis Luck (AUS) 72-68-68

209 — Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 69-72-68, Martin Kaymer (GER) 71-69-69, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (ESP) 71-69-69, Lasse Jensen (DEN) 69-70-70, Maximillian Kieffer (GER) 69-70-70, Brandon Stone (RSA) 70-69-70, David Lipsky (USA) 67-72-70

210 — Chris Wood (ENG) 70-72-68, Joost Luiten (NED) 71-71-68, Darren Fitchardt (RSA) 71-70-69, James Morrison (ENG) 71-70-69, Magnus A Carlsson (SWE) 71-68-71

211 — Justin Walters (RSA) 71-70-70, Renato Paratore (ITA) 69-72-70, Matthew Southgate (ENG) 72-66-73

212 — Lee Westwood (ENG) 71-74-67, Gavin Green (MAL) 70-74-68, Stephen Gallcher (SCO) 72-71-69, Jorge Campillo (ESP) 68-75-69, Thomas Pieters (BEL) 71-71-70, Alexander Levy (FRA) 71-70-71, Simon Dyson (ENG) 70-70-72

More from Desert Classic

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Henrik Stenson
follow this tag on MGNHenrik Stenson
Sergio Garcia
follow this tag on MGNSergio Garcia
Dubai Desert Classic
follow this tag on MGNDubai Desert Classic
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolfDesert Classic

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Henrik Stenson
follow this tag on MGN
Sergio Garcia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Desert Classic
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Desert Classic

Loved-up Garcia credits cupid for Dubai victory

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 6, 2017


New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

88,700 iPhones to be recalled in UAE

88,700 iPhones to be recalled in UAE

Longest flight lands after 14,535km

Longest flight lands after 14,535km

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap