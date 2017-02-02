Sergio Garcia fears weather will wreck his lead

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sergio Garcia fears weather will wreck his lead

Spaniard one shot clear with Dubai best round of seven under 65

Image Credit: AFP
Sergio Garcia of Spain plays a shot during the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Sergio Garcia is braced for bad weather as he looks to defend his lead of seven under par 65 heading into the second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Friday.

The 37-year-old Spaniard carded four outward birdies and two more either side of an eagle on his return in Thursday’s first round, before ending with a bogey, to sit one stroke clear of Chile’s Felipe Aguilar and South Africa’s George Coetzee.

It was Garcia’s best score in 25 rounds at this event, where he’s missed the cut twice and never previously finished inside the top 10 in seven attempts, with his best performance being an 11th place finish in 2009.

“I think there were a lot of positives out there,” said Garcia of his first round of 2017. “I played quite nicely and made some really nice putts, so overall I was very happy with it. I felt I was committed to every shot I hit.”

However, with the weather closing in, he’s now worried about maintaining his position in the leaderboard.

“Tomorrow is supposed to be really, really tough. They are even speaking about not knowing if we will be able to play, as hard as it might blow.

“Hopefully, that doesn’t happen, so we can have a nice normal tournament, but you get this kind of weather every once in a while here and unfortunately it is catching us.

“The wind was definitely blowing harder as we went on, and it was definitely playing tougher, we’ll see. It’s supposed to blow hard. That’s the forecast but you never know out here,” added Garcia, whose last win on the Europe Tour was in Qatar in 2014.

Aguilar got a clean three birdies on either nine for a six under 66 to share tied for second with Coetzee a stroke behind Garcia.

“I feel good, every time you beat the course it’s nice,” said the Chilean. “The course is playing really good, the greens are perfect, I’m quite happy with the round I played today, not too many mistakes.”

It follows on from a tied for 41st place finish for Aguilar in Qatar last weekend where he shot six under despite a third round 75.

“I played well last week except for Saturday. I’ve been playing OK. I just need to put together four rounds in a row.”

Coetzee, who started with a bogey before three outward birdies and four more on his return, was also upbeat with his round especially as he comes into this event off the back of a missed cut in Qatar last week.

“I haven’t had the best start to the year, so it’s obviously nice to get a nice round in early on,” said the South African.

“I hit some good shots, waited for my birdies and didn’t try to force them, I played my game and luckily they came.

“With this wind it will play trickier but the surfaces are pretty good so there’s no reason not to make birdies.”

 

Leading scores

First-round scores in the $2.5 million Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday at Emirates Golf Club (par 72):

65 — Sergio Garcia (ESP)

66 — Felipe Aguilar (CHI), George Coetzee (RSA)

67 — Ian Poulter (ENG), Nino Bertasio (ITA), David Lipsky (USA), Nacho Elvira (ESP)

68 — Rayhan Thomas (IND), Henrik Stenson (SWE), Jorge Campillo (ESP), Graeme McDowell (NIR), Ryan Fox (AUS)

69 — Wade Ormsby (AUS), Renato Paratore (ITA), Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG), Peter Uihlein (USA), Maximillian Kieffer (GER), Anirban Lahiri (IND), Lasse Jensen (DEN), Prom Meesawat (THA), Scott Jamieson (SCO), Jordan Smith (ENG), Mikko Ilonen (FIN), Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN)

70 — David Lingmerth (SWE), Thongchai Jaidee (THA), Brandon Stone (RSA), Simon Dyson (ENG), Gavin Green (MAL), Gregory Bourdy (FRA), Raphael Jacquelin (FRA), Paul Dunne (IRE), Lucas Bjerregaard (DEN), Chris Wood (ENG), Hadyn Porteus (RSA), Haotong Li (PRC), Paul Lawrie (SCO)

Selected

71 — Danny Willett (ENG), Jose Maria Olazabal (ESP), Pablo Larrazabal (ESP), Lee Westwood (ENG), Jeuhung Wang (KOR), Martin Kaymer (GER), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (ESP)

72 — Thomas Bjorn (DEN), Miguel Angel Jimenez (ESP)

75 — Darren Clarke (NIR)

77 — Tiger Woods (USA)

More from Desert Classic

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Sergio Garcia
follow this tag on MGNSergio Garcia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Dubai Desert Classic
follow this tag on MGNDubai Desert Classic

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolfDesert Classic

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Sergio Garcia
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Desert Classic
follow this tag on MGN
 

Leading scores

Read More

Also In Desert Classic

Saturday set to go as usual at Desert Classic

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 2, 2017


Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final first leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs FC Barcelona at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah