Marjan and Al Hassani fly Arab flag at mega Dubai Desert Classic

Dubai: Surrounded by both opportunity and positive energy, Ahmad Marjan and Younes Al Hassani will be hoping to leave their own imprints when they fly the Arab flag at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club from February 2 to 5.

The Moroccan duo will join a world-class field headlined by Tiger Woods, The Open champion Henrik Stenson and The Masters winner Danny Willett among other elite golfers, mindful that a good performance could well mark a watershed moment in their careers.

Marjan earned his spot in the starting line-up of the European Tour’s longest-running event for being the number one Arab golfer on the Mena Golf Tour while El Hassani has been handed a special invitation as part of strong bilateral ties between ‘golf in DUBAi’ and the Hassan II Trophy, which became a full European Tour event in 2010.

Both the Moroccans have tasted life in the fast lane, having competed in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and the Hassan II Trophy a couple of times and know what it takes to compete at the highest level.

“We just have to go out there and be positive,” said Marjan, the first professional golfer from the Arab world to win a MENA Golf Tour event, a feat he achieved at the 2014 Ras Al Khaimah Classic.

“I missed the cut at Emirates Golf Club last year by one shot, so obviously the first goal is to try and make it to the weekend. I just need to relax and go out there and not think about everyone else and just play my own game,” said Marjan, who graduated to the professional ranks after winning the MENA Golf Tour’s Amateur Order of Merit title in the inaugural edition of the tour in 2011.

One of the most consistent performers on the MENA Golf Tour, Al Hassani believes playing in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic represents a great opportunity for us to showcase the rising standards of the game in Morocco.

“The MENA Golf Tour has been the catalyst for putting Arab golf on the international sporting map. People now know we play golf and we are good at it,” said the 43-year-old Tangiers native.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself. I will definitely try and give my best shot and see where that leaves me. It’s an opportunity money can’t buy. So, it’s perfect, really,” he added.

Mohammad Juma Bu Amim, chairman of the MENA Golf Tour, said: “A new generation of Arab golfers is on the rise as reflected in their performance on the MENA Golf Tour this year. All they need is a good competitive environment to take their golf to the next level,” he said.

“The invitations to the top Arab players to the Omega Dubai Desert Classic are a reward for the hard work they put in during the season. Whatever the outcome, one thing is sure: both Ahmad and Younes will return home richer in experience. I wish them the very best.”

Meanwhile, tickets are now on sale for the four-day Omega Dubai Desert Classic they can be bought online from the tournament website dubaidesertclassic.com

The Omega Dubai Desert Classic is backed by OMEGA as the title sponsor and Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC as sponsor. The co-sponsors are: CNN, Drydocks World, Emirates NBD, Gulf News, JA Resorts & Hotels, Mercedes-Benz and wasl, while Dubai Duty Free, Neocasa Interiors and Motivate Publishing are the Patrons in golf in DUBAi’s drive to showcase the emirate’s vibrant golfing scene to a worldwide audience.