Loved-up Garcia credits cupid for Dubai victory

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Loved-up Garcia credits cupid for Dubai victory

Newly-engaged star ‘feels comfortable’ both on and off the course

Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News
Sergio Garcia, winner of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic with fiancee Angela Atkins at the Emirates Golf Club, Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Sergio Garcia said finding love had helped his game after winning the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Spaniard got engaged to Golf Channel reporter Angela Akins last month before going on to win his first European Tour event in three years since the 2014 Qatar Masters.

“I think that when things are going well off the golf course it’s much easier to feel comfortable on the golf course,” said Garcia, who finished on 19 under par, three strokes clear of Henrik Stenson at Emirates Golf Club, to become the sixth Spaniard to lift the Dallah ‘coffee pot’ Trophy.

“Because there’s no worries outside, you can concentrate on what you’re doing out there on the course.

“So it definitely helps. I’m not going to lie. I’m excited about a lot of the things that are coming, not only my way, but also Angela’s way, and our families and stuff. We’re very excited about the future,” added Garcia, who moved back into the World’s Top-10 with this victory.

The former World No.2 is one of the highest ranked players to have never won a Major, with four runners-up spots, two each in the Open and the PGA Championship, as well as single third and fourth place finishes in the US Open and Masters respectively.

Last year’s Desert Classic champion Danny Willett went onto become a father and win the Masters soon after his Dubai triumph, so can Garcia use his current state of domestic bliss to get that elusive Major he so deserves?

“When I get to the Majors, I just want to do the best I can, just like any other week, so that’s not going to change,” he said.

“Some weeks I’m, with all respect, really good like this week, and some weeks are not quite as good, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not trying.

“At the end of the day the only thing I can do is give my best out there and leave the course feeling like I gave it everything.

“Sometimes you feel a bit more comfortable and you’re a little bit more relaxed and a little bit freer and you play better.

“And sometimes you’re a little bit tighter. And it doesn’t mean that you’re not trying as hard, but it’s just not that easy, golf is really tough.

“We try to play as well as we can every single week, and I’m going to keep trying to give myself more shots and more chances at Majors and see what happens.”

This was the first time in eight appearances in Dubai that Garcia has managed to finish inside the top 10. His previous best was an 11th place finish in 2009. It’s also his first event of 2017, boding well for what the rest of the year may bring.

More from Desert Classic

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Henrik Stenson
follow this tag on MGNHenrik Stenson
Sergio Garcia
follow this tag on MGNSergio Garcia
Dubai Desert Classic
follow this tag on MGNDubai Desert Classic

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolfDesert Classic

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Henrik Stenson
follow this tag on MGN
Sergio Garcia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Desert Classic
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Desert Classic

Willett hopes ‘hero’ Tiger can roar again

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 7, 2017


Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots a three point shot to tie the game with 0.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Washington Wizards 140-135 in overtime. USA TODAY Sports

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body