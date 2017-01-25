Bjorn looking to replicate Tiger triumph

Thomas Bjorn will be competing in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club next week.

Dubai: Thomas Bjorn will be hoping to replicate his 2001 triumph over Tiger Woods when he returns to the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club from February 2-5.

The 45-year-old Dane set a record winning score of 22-under-par 266, two strokes clear of Woods and Padraig Harrington, but the total has since been matched by Stephen Gallacher in 2013 and Rory McIlroy in 2015.

“I always look forward to playing in Dubai,” said Bjorn. “It is one of my favourite tournaments and I always feel like if I am playing well, it is definitely a course on which I can score well.

“I feel at home in Dubai so, in many ways it feels like a home event for me and I am certainly looking forward to enjoying some sunshine too,” added Europe’s 2018 Ryder Cup captain, who has 21 professional wins, 15 on the European Tour with three runners-up spots at Majors in 2000, 2003 and 2005.

“I feel very proud to have been appointed as the European Ryder Cup Captain and I am relishing the task in the coming months.

“I have lived and breathed the European Tour for so long, and now will do the same with the Ryder Cup for the next two years. I think all of my experiences as part of the European Ryder Cup team, both as a player and as a vice captain, will be invaluable to me over the coming months.

“There is so much young talent coming through the European Tour, it’s just impossible to name every single one of the young players that I think we could possibly see qualifying for the 2018 European Ryder Cup team. I believe there are any number of names that we could potentially see coming through the ranks.”

Speaking as an ambassador for event organisers Golf in Dubai, he added: “The progress of Dubai has been amazing over the years and the Classic Week truly underlines how the Emirate has grown to become one of the world’s most exciting golfing destinations.

“It exudes a culture of excellence and a brand name that appeals to all in the golfing fraternity and I feel proud and privileged to be part of the Golf in Dubai family.”

Mohammad Juma Bu Amim, vice chairman and chief executive officer of Golf in Dubai, said: “Thomas’ constant quest for high performance and commitment to his illustrious career has made him a wonderful player, one who is well respected all over the world. Under his outstanding leadership, the European team, I am confident, is headed for an exciting time.

“He has been a familiar face at our tournament and memories of his victory in 2001 are as fresh as yesterday. We look forward to welcoming him back and hope he has a great week in Dubai.”

Tickets for the Omega Dubai Desert Classic can be purchased via www.dubaidesertclassic.com.