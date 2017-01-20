Amateur star Curtis scripts his own Luck

Abu Dhabi: Twenty-year-old Australian Curtis Luck, one of the two amateurs on the field, was in sublime form in his second round and carded a 65 to finish six under at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

The 2016 US Amateur Champion, who finished the opening round on par on Thursday, said that his “ball-striking wasn’t unreal” but he holed a lot of good putts.

“I putted really well today and it made the difference. Yesterday, I kind of didn’t have the speed on the greens. Today I was spot on. Yesterday was a bit rough, so to come back and obviously have a good one today is I guess good for the confidence for the rest of the week,” said an elated Luck, adding that he was hoping that his form continued into the weekend.

“I’m ready to get to the weekend and give it a crack. Yeah, just looking at the leaderboard, I’m still going to need a big weekend to catch up. There’s definitely low scores out there. So I’m expecting to see the leaderboards keep climbing higher and higher with these guys,” said Luck, who won the 2016 Western Australia Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Luck, currently second in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, has already sealed his spot to play in three of 2017’s four Majors after his breakthrough win at the US Amateur Championship — a tournament previously won by the likes of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

“Every bit of experience I’m getting over the next three months is crucial to when I finally get ready to turn pro and play events like the Masters. Just the overall, being here, the circumstances and getting to play with such great players is awesome.”

UAE’s 17-year-old golf sensation, Rahyan Thomas, making his first appearance at the capital course failed to make the cut despite making a great impression in the first round with a score of 72. Thomas made a cracking start to his second round with a birdie but then undid all the good work with bogeys on the 12th and the 15th. However, what hurt his chances of making the cut more was his back nine where he had back-to-back bogeys after going on a par till the first four holes.

“Little bit disappointed but I have plenty to work on. Have to take the negatives and positives before going to Dubai Classic. I was going pretty steady and then those bogeys. I was pretty close but I have learnt a lot and it gives me something to work on,” said Thomas, who finished with three over.

India’s SSP Chawrasia, back on the European Tour after a gap of one year, finished with two under. On round one he played exceptionally well and had the second best score of four under among the afternoon starters. On Friday, however, he lost his way on the front nine. After a bogey on third, he erred again on fifth and sixth. Nevertheless, after going on until the 16th he managed a birdie on the 17th and that virtually allowed him to make the cut.

“I didn’t hit the iron shot well enough but hopefully that birdie on the 17th would have saved the day I presume,” said Chawrasia, who revealed that getting back his card on the European Tour was a huge relief.

“I want to win in Europe and that’s my goal and I’m working towards it. I’m on the right path and I have to work hard,” added Chawrasia.