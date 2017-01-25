All-star line-up confirmed for Gary Player Invitational

Abu Dhabi: More than 20 professional golfers, celebrities and sports stars are set to join golfing icon and tournament host Gary Player for the UAE’s second annual Gary Player Invitational on Monday, February 6, in Abu Dhabi.

Held in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the 2017 Gary Player Invitational at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club raises funds for the Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, joining five other global events in a series that together has helped The Player Foundation raise more than $62 million (Dh227.7 million) for charities worldwide.

Among the professional golfers confirmed to join the nine-time major champion Player at the award-winning Saadiyat Golf Beach Club are Darren Clarke, Chris Wood, Joost Luiten, Victor Dubuisson, Jason Scrivener, David Howell, Thomas Aiken and Trevor Immelman. Representing the female pros are last year’s winner of the inaugural Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open, Beth Allen, up-and-coming professional and course record-holder, Georgia Hall, Caroline Martens, Emma Cabrera-Bello and Victoria Lovelady.

Celebrities and sporting icons also set to join the golf professionals are cricket greats Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting; Springbok rugby legend Victor Matfield; model, racing-car driver and television personality, Jodie Kidd; pop stars of BoyzLife, Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden; and Emirati comedian, Ali Al Sayed.

“Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the second annual Gary Player Invitational highlights not only Abu Dhabi’s strong position as a world-class sporting destination, but also the spirit of generosity that the UAE is known for,” said Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

“Bringing professional golfers, sporting legends and celebrities together with golfing legend Gary Player, and members of the business community, the Pro-Am event complements Abu Dhabi’s robust calendar of world-class events, as it also supports our growing sporting culture and importantly, the vital work of the Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs.”

“Saadiyat Beach Golf Club is one of the most engaging courses in the world and the ideal location to host the mix of professional golfers, sporting greats and special guests during this year’s event in Abu Dhabi,” said tournament host and course designer Player.

Along with the action, the event will include a gala dinner on February 5 at the five-star Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, as well as a traditional South African braai (barbecue) for tournament participants after the golf competition.

Player will also perform a skills clinic before the competition gets under way, around 11am on February 6.

For more information on the Gary Player Invitational series, visit www.garyplayerinvitational.com and follow @GPInvitational on Twitter and Instagram- #GOLFandGIVING.