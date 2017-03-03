Szczesny: Clear heads key to Roma’s Scudetto race

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Szczesny: Clear heads key to Roma’s Scudetto race

Goalkeeper says ‘mentality’ crucial in the bid to chase down Juventus

Image Credit: AFP
Roma’s on-loan goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in action during the Serie A match at Inter Milan last month.
Gulf News
 

Milan: On-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has yet to decide his future but has no doubts about Roma’s approach when they face Napoli looking to stay in Serie A title contention on Saturday.

“They will fight for the win and openly challenge us,” Szczesny said. “But these are games when mentality makes the difference. I like to think that we don’t have to envy our rivals.”

In what is Francesco Totti’s 25th and final season with the capital club, Roma are enjoying yet another tilt at the title which Juventus, away to midtable Udinese on Sunday, have won for the past five seasons.

But days after Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan hit a spectacular brace to embellish a 3-1 masterclass at outclassed Inter Milan, Roma suffered a 2-0 loss loss to city rivals Lazio in their Cup semi-final first leg.

Szczesny does not expect coach Luciano Spalletti to panic for a potent Napoli side still reeling from a shock 2-0 home defeat to 10-man Atalanta which virtually ended their hopes of challenging Juventus for the title.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, he added: “It’s easy to say after a defeat that we have to change things, but our results and performances have been positive for the past few months. There’s no point rushing to conclusions,” said the Polish ‘keeper.

“My future is the game against Napoli. That’s the way it should be, focusing on what we do on the pitch. When the moment comes, you will all know my future.”

Doubts over the future of Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri have also emerged following a recent spat with owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis.

That has been compounded by negative results in yet another bleak month of February, which saw defeats to Real Madrid in the Champions League, Atalanta in the league and Juventus in the Cup on Tuesday.

Napoli endured a similar dip in February 2016 with Europa League elimination to Villarreal, a league loss to Juventus and two draws with AC Milan and Fiorentina.

Defeat to Atalanta last week left Napoli 12 points adrift of Juve, virtually ending their chances of challenging for a title they last won in 1990.

Sarri is expected to assemble his strongest possible side and that means Dries Mertens, who has hit three hat-tricks while deputising for Arkadiusz Milik during a four-month injury absence, could get the nod over the now-fit Pole.

Juventus will be without injured midfielder Stefano Sturaro for the trip to Udinese due to an ongoing stomach muscle problem.

But with Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic all fit, Massimiliano Allegri’s men should have little trouble prevailing against a Udinese side who suffered a 4-0 loss in the corresponding fixture last year.

High-flying Atalanta, only three points behind Napoli in fourth and sitting ahead of Lazio, Inter and AC Milan, welcome Fiorentina looking to keep fans dreaming of Champions League football for yet another week.

Lazio, one point behind Atalanta, will look to build on their impressive display against Roma away to Bologna, who have suffered two defeats and a draw since their 7-1 home rout by Napoli last month.

Inter, now 18 points off the lead, are also six behind Napoli in the third Champions League qualifying spot.

But Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi told Gazzetta dello Sport they still believe in a third-place finish.

“We’re not out of contention and we won’t be until it’s mathematically impossible for us to qualify,” he said.

“I firmly believe we can finish third, we all believe that, that’s always been our objective.”

More from Serie A

tags from this story

Francesco Totti
follow this tag on MGNFrancesco Totti
Serie A
follow this tag on MGNSerie A
Europa League
follow this tag on MGNEuropa League
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Lazio
follow this tag on MGNLazio

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballSerie A

tags

Francesco Totti
follow this tag on MGN
Serie A
follow this tag on MGN
Europa League
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Lazio
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Serie A

The number’s up for competitive football

Sport Gallery

Murray wins first title of year in Dubai

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Indian workers face pension woes

Indian workers face pension woes

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins