West Brom boss Pulis confirms bid for Schneiderlin

Snodgrass and five other Hull players extend contracts

Gulf News
 

London: West Bromwich Albion have made a bid for Manchester United’s French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, manager Tony Pulis said on Friday.

Pulis also confirmed that Albion intended to do other business in January in what promises to be a busy transfer window for the Premier League club.

“I don’t want to say any more other than confirm our bid (for Schneiderlin). We have to be fair to Manchester United and the player,” Pulis told reporters on Friday.

British media have reported that West Brom tabled an offer in the region of £13 million (Dh58.4 million) for Schneiderlin, who has played only 11 minutes of Premier League football for United this season under Jose Mourinho.

West Brom hope to build on their impressive form as they lie eighth in the Premier League after 17 games.

“We have made bids for about five players. Doing business with people should be done directly with them. We aren’t going to try and do everything in one window. It might take a couple of windows to get the quality in that we want,” Pulis said.

West Brom, who lost to Manchester United on Saturday, will hope to get back to winning ways when they travel to fourth-placed Arsenal on Monday.

Hull City, meanwhile, have given a one-year contract extension to Scotland international Robert Snodgrass and five other players, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Captain Michael Dawson, forward Abel Hernandez, midfielder Jake Livermore, and defenders Harry McGuire and Andy Robertson have also agreed to extend their deals until the summer of 2018.

Snodgrass, the club’s top scorer in the league with five goals so far this season, turned down the club’s offer of a new three-year deal, British media reported.

Hull, who are bottom of the table, have not won since beating Southampton 2-1 at the start of November and host third-placed Manchester City on Monday.

