Wenger hails Welbeck as Gunners roar in FA Cup

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Wenger hails Welbeck as Gunners roar in FA Cup

Comeback man scores double to complement Walcott’s hat-trick

Image Credit: AP
Arsenal’s Theo Walcott (left) scores his side’s fifth goal of the game and his hat-trick during the FA Cup fourth round match against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

London: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised the mental strength and resilience of Danny Welbeck after the England forward scored twice on his first start since suffering a serious knee injury in May during a 5-0 FA Cup thrashing of Southampton.

Welbeck followed his first-half double at St Mary’s on Saturday with an assist for former Saints star Theo Walcott, who completed his hat-trick in the second half of a comfortable fourth-round win for the Gunners over their Premier League rivals.

Wenger was pleasantly surprised by the display of former Manchester United striker Welbeck, making his first start since a 2-2 draw away to Manchester City in May.

“I didn’t expect him to be at that level,” said veteran French manager Wenger. “I knew that he had worked very hard but you never know how much efficiency there could be to transfer that into a competitive game.

“So it was great to see that he hasn’t lost his runs or his finishing and shows as well that when you are able to channel that frustration at not playing into efficiency, that’s a special guy.”

Wenger added: “You have always two fears, the first is that it takes him too long to get his decision-making [back] and secondly that the player is scared to go into any contact. So when he made the runs and was fighting with the defender, that was a very important moment for me.”

The injury had been Welbeck’s second affecting the same knee since joining Arsenal in 2014 and Wenger was relieved the player had not shown any psychological ill-effects.

“He worked very hard,” Wenger said of the 26-year-old Welbeck. “He went through some moments of very deep disappointment when he had the setback and we had to go in again in the knee, when you are a professional football player that is very difficult. But after the first disappointment he worked even harder.

“He is highly respected inside the club because he has shown so much dedication and never moaned. He has worked very hard and everybody is delighted for him.”

But even Wenger had his doubts over whether Welbeck would come back a second time. “You wonder and I wondered,” he admitted.

The dominant overall display of his team, which featured encouraging performances from Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in midfield, meant Wenger could relax in the directors’ box during the first game of his four-match touchline ban for pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor during the 2-1 league victory over Burnley on January 22.

“Yes, it was pleasant to watch,” he said. “We had individually strong performances, and collectively as well. It was a good opportunity to see some players who came back like Welbeck and see some young players in midfield who did very well.”

Both managers had made 10 changes to the teams that had played their previous matches but Saints’ young side was no match for Arsenal’s more experienced XI.

But with his side reaching a Wembley final by beating Liverpool in the last four of the League Cup at Anfield in midweek, Southampton manager Claude Puel insisted he had little choice over his team selection.

“It was difficult today,” said Puel, a former protege of compatriot Wenger. “At the start the players were nervous and every situation was difficult,” the Frenchman added.

“The second half was better but without reward.

“Before the game we had nine players not available and to play always the same players is not possible.

“Of course I’m disappointed for the young players, but it’s a good lesson for the future.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Danny Welbeck
follow this tag on MGNDanny Welbeck
Arsenal
follow this tag on MGNArsenal
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool
Southampton
follow this tag on MGNSouthampton
Arsene Wenger
follow this tag on MGNArsene Wenger
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGNFA Cup

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Danny Welbeck
follow this tag on MGN
Arsenal
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN
Southampton
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

City crush West Ham to move level with Liverpool

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis