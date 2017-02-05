Mobile
We went easy on battered Arsenal — Hazard

Belgian genius claims Blues kept something in reserve against Gunners

Gulf News
 

London: Eden Hazard said runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea could easily have won by double the 3-1 scoreline that extinguished Arsenal’s title hopes for another season. The Belgian tore through the Arsenal defence at Stamford Bridge on Saturday for a stunning Chelsea second goal but suggested the champions-elect held back from inflicting further damage on Arsene Wenger’s demoralised men. “We could score two or three more goals. We didn’t, we keep it for the next game, I think,” Hazard told Chelsea TV, after Antonio Conte’s side blew Arsenal away. They now have a nine-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur at the Premier League summit.

