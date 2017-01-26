Unhappy Klopp slams officials after League Cup exit

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Unhappy Klopp slams officials after League Cup exit

Liverpool suffer shock loss to Southampton in League Cup semi-final

Image Credit: AP
Southampton’s Shane Long (centre) scores in injury time during the English League Cupsemifinal 2nd leg against Liverpool at Anfield stadium in Liverpool on Wednesday.
Gulf News
 

London: Juergen Klopp expressed disappointment at the officiating and his Liverpool side’s poor finishing in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final at Anfield on Wednesday after Southampton claimed a late 1-0 victory to book a spot in the final.

Liverpool’s poor start to 2017 continued when they failed to break down a well-organised Southampton defence before Shane Long’s injury-time winner secured a 2-0 aggregate triumph for the Saints.

“First of all congratulations to Southampton,” Klopp told British media. “They won both legs so they deserve to go to the final but tonight especially I think we could have won and that’s why I’m disappointed.” Liverpool had two penalty appeals rejected, the first when the ball struck Long’s arm after an overhead kick by Roberto Firmino and Klopp was disappointed that the officials missed it.

“The handball was clear. Long, a clear handball,” he added. “Maybe it’s not interesting and I don’t look for excuses or anything but it’s really hard to accept it week by week by week by week. Really hard.” “Today, the handball was for me obvious. 100 per cent obvious.” Klopp admitted that the second appeal for a foul on Divock Origi just before Long’s breakaway goal was not a penalty, but said refereeing decisions had cost Liverpool in recent weeks, contributing to their run of one win in seven games in 2017.

“There’s been a lot of offside goals against us which shouldn’t have been allowed,” he added, singling out Liverpool’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United on Jan. 15.

“In one of the biggest games ... against Manchester United, (Antonio Valencia) was two or three yards offside but nobody really speaks about it. That’s how it is. It doesn’t feel good.

“You just have to say after the game, I think OK ‘do I have to speak about, it, is it my job to get to a fine about it by talking about it?’” Daniel Sturridge missed two chances to hand Liverpool the initiative and Klopp was left lamenting the lack of a cutting edge.

“Creating chances against a team like this is really not easy but we did it and then you have to score,” he added. “That didn’t happen tonight but that’s not a problem in general, it’s only for tonight.”

 

Results

English League Cup

Wednesday’s matches:

Semi-final second leg

Liverpool 0 Southampton 1

Southampton won 2-0 on aggregate

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Southampton
follow this tag on MGNSouthampton
Daniel Sturridge
follow this tag on MGNDaniel Sturridge
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Southampton
follow this tag on MGN
Daniel Sturridge
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN
 

Results

Read More

Also In Premier League

Payet moves back to Marseille for 25m pounds

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services