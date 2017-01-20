Tottenham Hotspur are the team to beat

The biggest disappointment for Tottenham Hotspur fans at missing out on winning the Premier League last season was the nagging feeling that they had missed their chance.

The disheartening belief that the ‘bigger boys’ would come back ever stronger and, as improving as Spurs were, they would be left behind by a resurgent Manchester United and Manchester City.

As big a club as Tottenham are, they’ve never got into the habit of winning things.

They’ve won the league championship twice, in 1950-51 and 1960-61, while their last trophy win was the League Cup back in 2008.

But they’re daring to dream again down at White Hart Lane.

And with good reason.

Seven points may be a healthy lead, but Spurs have the capability to catch Chelsea. Tottenham probably have the best team in the Premier League. When you talk about the spine of a team, Tottenham’s is as strong as an ox.

The addition of the absolute beast Victor Wanyama — and for as little as #11 million (Dh49.9 million) — in midfield alongside Moussa Dembele has handed Tottenham the most forceful central partnership in the league.

It has allowed Eric Dier to drop back alongside Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen when necessary. Add Hugo Lloris in goal and Harry Kane scoring them up front and that’s the kind of solid spine that sees a captain lifting the Premier League trophy in May. Having the talent of Kyle Walker, Danny Rose, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen round them doesn’t half help either.

In short, bar the Champions League disappointment for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, they’re everything Manchester City are not at the moment.

There was a fascinating analysis piece by former England international Phil Neville on the BBC after City’s 4-0 loss to Everton where he pointed out that while we all know Pep Guardiola’s side have massive problems defending, they’re struggling to attack too. City have plenty of possession between the halfway line and the 18-yard box — but scant penetration when they reach there.

It was of course Tottenham who turned Man City over at the Lane at the start of October when Guardiola was then disproving everyone who said that you can’t defend so slackly in the Premier League and get away with it.

Don’t forget that City had a 100 per cent league record before Tottenham high-pressed Guardiola’s side into submission on a day they comfortably won 2-0 and could even afford a missed penalty from Erik Lamela, who, if they can get fit in time, will be a very valuable addition to the run-in.

Nearly a year ago, the big question mark over Leicester City’s title run was whether they could go to the Etihad Stadium and prove they were genuine contenders.

Whether Pochettino goes back to a four rather than a three with Vertonghen injured will be interesting to see, but like Leicester last year, don’t be surprised if Spurs come back with three points from City.

And finally …

I can’t have been the only one who shook my head with disbelief seeing Marco Van Basten, now Fifa Technical Director, formerly striking legend, say he wanted to try the game without offside. Ok, by all means Marco. Give it a trial ... go to any primary school playground in the world and watch the unlucky kids hang right back to keep an eye on the goal poachers. And you think you’ve got deep defences now?!