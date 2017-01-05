Mobile
Teenager Lookman says Koeman was the big sell

New Everton signing believes boss can develop him as a player

Gulf News
 

Liverpool: Highly-rated teenager Ademola Lookman achieved his ‘dream move’ on Thursday signing for Premier League Everton from third tier Charlton Athletic for a fee reported to be 11 million pounds (Dh49.7 million).

The 19-year-old forward — who broke into the Charlton first team midway through last season scoring five goals when they were in the Championship before being relegated - signed a four-and-a-half year contract.

The England Under-20 international, who has scored seven times for League One Charlton this season, said one of the main reasons for signing for Everton was their Dutch manager Ronald Koeman.

“As soon as I heard about Everton’s interest I knew this would be the right place for me,” Lookman told the club website.

“Everton has a big history and I was also attracted by the manager.

“When you look at what he did at Southampton, and what he does with young players in terms of developing them, that was a big attraction.

“It was great playing in The Championship last season and for the last six months in League One but I feel like I’m ready to make the step up to the Premier League,” added Lookman, who prefers to be knwon as ‘Mola’.

Koeman, who in his first season at the club has given teenagers such as Tom Davies and Dominic Calvert-Lewin their chance to impress, said signing young talent like Lookman fitted in with the philosophy he wanted to bring to the club.

“Ademola is a big talent and, at 19 years old, he has a big future in the game,” said Koeman.

“I’m really happy that we’ve been able to bring him here to the Club.

“This is part of the vision we have for the Club and it’s important to give to young players the opportunity so that the team continues to evolve and improve.

“We believe in the player and in the development of the player which, of course, will take time but he will have a big part to play in the future of the Club.”

Koeman has enjoyed a mixed start to his tenure at Everton, they are presently seventh but 12 points adrift of Manchester City, who occupy the fourth and last Champions League place.

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

