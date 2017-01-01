Swansea set to hire Clement as manager

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Swansea set to hire Clement as manager

Bayern Munich assistant coach has a variety of experience

Gulf News
 

London: Premier League strugglers Swansea City are set to appoint Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement as their new manager, according to British media reports on Saturday.

Former Derby boss Clement has been in talks with Swansea over the last 24 hours to become the troubled Welsh club’s third manager of a difficult season at the Liberty Stadium.

It is reported the deal could be finalised over the next 48 hours before Swansea, who head into 2017 rock bottom of the Premier League, visit Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Clement will succeed Bob Bradley, who was sacked this week after a miserable 85-day reign, the BBC and other reports said.

Former United States coach Bradley had replaced Italian Francesco Guidolin, who was sacked in October.

Clement emerged as the favourite to succeed Bradley after Swansea’s top target Chris Coleman, the Wales manager, chose to close the door on making an emotional return to his hometown club.

The 44-year-old Clement was interviewed for the position when Bradley was appointed, and the Swansea hierarchy were impressed enough with Clement to return to him after sacking the American on Tuesday.

Clement has an excellent reputation as a coach having worked as Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant at Chelsea, Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and now Bayern Munich.

But his only job in management at Derby lasted just eight months before he was surprisingly sacked in February 2016.

Derby were fifth in the Championship at the time, having been top of the table on Boxing Day.

Club owner Mel Morris said he was unhappy with the team’s style of play and sacked Clement after the Rams had gone seven games without a win.

Clement’s managerial skills will certainly be tested in south Wales as Swansea face a huge task to avoid relegation. Bournemouth’s 3-0 win at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday leaves them bottom with 12 points at the halfway stage of the campaign.

More from Premier League

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Crystal Palace
follow this tag on MGNCrystal Palace
Swansea City
follow this tag on MGNSwansea City
Carlo Ancelotti
follow this tag on MGNCarlo Ancelotti

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Crystal Palace
follow this tag on MGN
Swansea City
follow this tag on MGN
Carlo Ancelotti
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

I nearly walked out on Chelsea, says Costa

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays