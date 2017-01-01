Swansea set to hire Clement as manager

London: Premier League strugglers Swansea City are set to appoint Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement as their new manager, according to British media reports on Saturday.

Former Derby boss Clement has been in talks with Swansea over the last 24 hours to become the troubled Welsh club’s third manager of a difficult season at the Liberty Stadium.

It is reported the deal could be finalised over the next 48 hours before Swansea, who head into 2017 rock bottom of the Premier League, visit Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Clement will succeed Bob Bradley, who was sacked this week after a miserable 85-day reign, the BBC and other reports said.

Former United States coach Bradley had replaced Italian Francesco Guidolin, who was sacked in October.

Clement emerged as the favourite to succeed Bradley after Swansea’s top target Chris Coleman, the Wales manager, chose to close the door on making an emotional return to his hometown club.

The 44-year-old Clement was interviewed for the position when Bradley was appointed, and the Swansea hierarchy were impressed enough with Clement to return to him after sacking the American on Tuesday.

Clement has an excellent reputation as a coach having worked as Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant at Chelsea, Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and now Bayern Munich.

But his only job in management at Derby lasted just eight months before he was surprisingly sacked in February 2016.

Derby were fifth in the Championship at the time, having been top of the table on Boxing Day.

Club owner Mel Morris said he was unhappy with the team’s style of play and sacked Clement after the Rams had gone seven games without a win.

Clement’s managerial skills will certainly be tested in south Wales as Swansea face a huge task to avoid relegation. Bournemouth’s 3-0 win at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday leaves them bottom with 12 points at the halfway stage of the campaign.