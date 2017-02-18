Spurs will win EPL within four years: Redknapp

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Spurs will win EPL within four years: Redknapp

Former manager predicts bright future for Pochettino’s men

Gulf News
 

London: Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has predicted that the club will win the English Premier League (EPL) within the next four years.

“I have absolutely loved the way they have played — their football, the pace of the full-backs. Tottenham will go on and win the Premier League in the next three or four years,” Redknapp told BBC Radio 5.

Redknapp took Tottenham to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2011, during his four-year tenure at the club. “They’ve not been up there with the big spenders. Now with the new stadium the crowds are going to nearly double,” he said acknowledging Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

“The man who owns the club, Joe Lewis, is up there with the richest men in the world. So there’s certainly no shortage of money,” he said.

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
qprtottenham hotspur

Also In Premier League

Kane hat-trick gives Spurs Cup cheer

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring