Pep Guardiola tells Man City it’s ‘must-win’ time

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pep Guardiola tells Man City it’s ‘must-win’ time

Victory at home to Stoke City on Wednesday will catapult City into second, above Spurs

Image Credit: AP
Manchester City’s Leroy Sane (right) celebrates scoring his side’s second goal against Sunderland.
Gulf News
 

Sunderland: Pep Guardiola has told his Manchester City side they are now into “must-win” territory in their three-pronged bid for silverware this season.

City top-scorer Sergio Aguero’s 23rd goal of the campaign and a third in as many matches from German midfielder Leroy Sane sealed a comfortable 2-0 Premier League win at struggling Sunderland on Sunday as Guardiola’s team reclaimed third place behind Tottenham Hotspur and leaders Chelsea.

Victory at home to Stoke City on Wednesday will push Manchester City into second place, above Tottenham, in what promises to be a tense final two months to the season, with Guardiola’s men still in both the Champions League, where they take a 5-3 first-leg last 16 advantage to Monaco, and the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they face Middlesbrough.

The former Premier League champions have hit form at just the right time, with seven wins in their last eight games boosting their hopes of ending the campaign with another trophy to add to the growing collection at the Etihad Stadium.

“We’re coming into some good form and making results, and that’s important at this stage of the season,” said Manchester City manager Guardiola, whose side have lost just one of their 11 games in 2017.

It’s an impressive run the Spaniard feels City have to maintain in their quest to cut the significant deficit on Antonio Conte’s league leaders.

Guardiola added: “We’re coming to a stage of the season now in March and April where with every game if you win you stay, if you lose, then you’re out. Be that in the Premier League, in the Champions League or the FA Cup.

“The players know that, we know, and the club knows that if we don’t win the next game, then we’ll be out.”

Related Links

 

‘Don’t imagine big targets’

City face a pivotal trio of league fixtures against Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea starting later this month that will have a massive bearing on their hopes of landing their latest domestic title.

“That’s why we have to continue on this run,” Guardiola added. “Up next comes Stoke City and that’s so important for us and we’ll need our supporters right behind us so that we can reach the games against Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea with this unbeaten record and try to maintain that level against the good teams in the Premier League.”

He refused to rule out catching Chelsea, saying: “It’s up to others to judge our performance. We don’t think to imagine the big targets and the big objectives, we just try to win the next game.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Stoke City
follow this tag on MGNStoke City
Sergio Aguero
follow this tag on MGNSergio Aguero
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Pep Guardiola
follow this tag on MGNPep Guardiola
Sunderland
follow this tag on MGNSunderland
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Stoke City
follow this tag on MGN
Sergio Aguero
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Pep Guardiola
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Toure: Belief can spur City on to repeat 2014

Sport Gallery

In pictures: Peshawar Zalmi win PSL

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash