Nolito pledges to improve to return to Manchester City’s starting line-up

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Nolito pledges to improve to return to Manchester City’s starting line-up

Spanish striker ‘really happy’ to be part of Guardiola’s stellar City squad despite limited game time

Image Credit: Abdu Rahman/Gulf News
Nolito, Manchester player is seen during an interview at their training session at Emirates Palace ground, Abu Dhabi.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Manchester City’s out-of-favour forward Nolito is philosophical about his lack of first-team football and vowed to “keep getting better” in a bid to return to the starting line-up.

After being a City regular at the beginning of the season following his switch from La Liga’s Celta Vigo last summer, Nolito has been largely a substitute after Leroy Sane’s exhilarating emergence.

Brazilian youngster Gabriel Jesus’s coruscating impact since joining in January, before he suffered a fractured metatarsal last week, has also rendered the 30-year-old Spain international a peripheral figure.

Nolito has netted four times in only 15 appearances for City and was an unused substitute in Tuesday evening’s 5-3 home win over Monaco in the Champions League last 16, first leg.

But he appeared sanguine and smiling about his prospects of a recall when speaking to media at City’s warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi this week.

“I am really happy to be at Manchester City. Manchester City has a lot of good players and there are still a lot of matches [to be played this season],” he said, speaking through a translator, on the sidelines of the Emirates Palace hotel pitch.

Has he sought reassurances over his future from coach Pep Guardiola?

“There are still a lot of training sessions and I am going to work a lot to keep getting better and better and this is what the trainer says.”

Nolito has taken heart from Sergio Aguero’s thunderous message of intent in the form of two goals against Monaco, after Jesus had been preferred to the Argentine striker.

“As I’ve said before, Manchester City has a lot of players and good players and you can only play 11 at a time,” added the winger, who has 16 caps and six goals for Spain. “So you play one and the next maybe you’re not going to play. This is part of the game.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Sergio Aguero
follow this tag on MGNSergio Aguero
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
MANCHESTER CITY
follow this tag on MGNMANCHESTER CITY
Pep Guardiola
follow this tag on MGNPep Guardiola

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Sergio Aguero
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Shakespeare feeling like a ‘pantomime villain’

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free