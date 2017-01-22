Mourinho lauds Rooney, wants team to win still

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mourinho lauds Rooney, wants team to win still

United striker’s scoring feat draws all-round praise

Image Credit: AP
Wayne Rooney
Gulf News
 

Stoke-on-Trent: Jose Mourinho wants record-breaker Wayne Rooney to help Manchester United solve a familiar problem after they failed yet again to turn their dominance into three points in a battling 1-1 draw with Stoke City.

Juan Mata’s own-goal gave Stoke a 19th-minute lead at the Britannia Stadium before Rooney rescued a point for the visitors deep into stoppage-time by becoming United’s all-time leading scorer with his 250th goal for the English giants as he broke Bobby Charlton’s longstanding club record.

While quick to acclaim Rooney’s “amazing achievement”, Mourinho cut a frustrated figure once again as he reflected on two more Premier League points lost and the fact that any chance of United mounting a belated title challenge is receding fast.

Rooney’s well-struck free-kick was small consolation for a performance in which United failed to make the most of the chances they created after Mata’s own-goal.

“It’s an amazing achievement, but the record is broken and now just let him (Rooney) be a normal player again and try and score more goals for us,” said Mourinho.

“It was a great goal, and in a team where you lose incredible goals week after week, to get a phenomenal goal like he did is even more astonishing.”

The United manager added: “Obviously in the Premier League, we have drawn too many matches, and today you saw why we draw too many matches.

“The opposition scored without creating one single chance, and for us to score a goal we have to create six, seven chances, so it’s hard.”

United could find themselves 14 points behind Chelsea if the Premier League leaders win at home to Hull on Sunday and Portuguese boss Mourinho would dearly love an end to his side’s drams in front of goal.

“Sometimes I’m on the bench and I’m tired of seeing my team play so well, create so many chances and it’s always dramatic to score a goal,” he moaned.

“I think for a long, long time that one day we will score every chance. Somebody will go home with six or seven in the basket.”

He added: “In spite of keeping a phenomenal unbeaten going, showing an amazing character by the team, showing an amazing empathy between the team and the fans, it is not a good result. I think we lost two points.”

Mourinho, however, praised Stoke’s resilience by saying: “It was a very difficult match, I have to say that Stoke started strong and after they defended with absolutely everything, with grit, emotion and aggression, but good aggression, not a negative one.

“They did everything to defend their goal.”

Meanwhile, Stoke manager Mark Hughes, himself a former United striker, paid his own tribute to Rooney.

“It’s unbelievable,” said the Welshman. “Sir Bobby’s record stood for over 40 years and a lot of very good strikers have come and gone in that time and not got near the record.

“For Wayne to do it, we clearly didn’t want it to happen today, but with top, top players, you only have to give them one opportunity to produce a ball that’s right on the money. A little bit of magic from him has got them something out of the game.”

Yet for all his disappointment at the draw, Hughes was proud of mid-table Stoke’s performances against United this season.

“When you concede that late in the game, it feels like a defeat,” he said. “When we wake up in the morning though, we’ll realise we’ve had two games against United home and away and we haven’t been beaten, so we can take a lot of credit from that.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Stoke City
follow this tag on MGNStoke City
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Juan Mata
follow this tag on MGNJuan Mata
Wayne Rooney
follow this tag on MGNWayne Rooney
Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGNJose Mourinho

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Stoke City
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Juan Mata
follow this tag on MGN
Wayne Rooney
follow this tag on MGN
Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Klopp looks for collective Reds’ responsibility

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs