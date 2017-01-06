Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mikel leaves Chelsea for China

Nigerian midfielder has not featured at all under Conte and is heading to join Tianjin TEDA

Gulf News
 

London: Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel announced on Friday he is leaving Premier League leaders Chelsea to join Chinese side Tianjin TEDA.

He is the latest star to head to the Chinese Super League, after the high-profile signings of Chelsea teammate Oscar by Shanghai SIPG and Carlos Tevez by Shanghai Shenhua in recent weeks.

Midfielder Mikel has not featured at all for Chelsea under manager Antonio Conte, who took over in July.

“After 10 years, 374 appearances and 11 trophies, it is time for me to say goodbye,” Mikel said in a letter posted on his Twitter account.

“I haven’t featured as much this season as I would have liked, and at 29 I still have many years in the game ahead of me.

“With this in mind, I feel now is the time to seek a new challenge.

“I’m delighted to be joining Tianjin TEDA FC in China, at a time that the Chinese Super League is really taking off.

“I look forward to helping Tianjin TEDA FC continue to grow both on and off the pitch in the next few years.”

In his farewell letter, Mikel reflected on his career at the Blues.

“I joined Chelsea as a 19-year-old kid from the Norwegian Premier League, making my debut in the Community Shield,” he said.

“I say goodbye as a champion of England, a champion of Europe, and proud captain of my national team.”

Mikel gave no details about the contract he’s signed.

Brazilian midfielder Oscar, 25, landed in Shanghai on Monday for a reported Asian transfer record 60 million euros ($63 million) deal.

China ordered a clampdown on Thursday on the mega sums being shelled out on foreign football stars after the high-profile signings of Oscar and Tevez, reportedly now the highest paid player in the world commanding 38 million euros a season.

There has to be action against “irrational investment” and the government will “regulate and restrain high-priced signings and make reasonable restrictions on players’ high incomes”, a state General Administration of Sport spokesman warned.

Insolvent clubs could be kicked out of China’s Super League, which has been spending more than the Premier League in recent transfer windows to draw top names.

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Nigeria
follow this tag on MGNNigeria
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Carlos Tevez
follow this tag on MGNCarlos Tevez
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Nigeria
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Carlos Tevez
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Ozil links Arsenal future to coach Wenger

Sport Gallery

Pics: Al Mazroui wins Mohammad Endurance Cup

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car