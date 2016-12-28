Liverpool crush Stoke to remain second in Premier League

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Liverpool crush Stoke to remain second in Premier League

Reds go one down but storm back to win 4-1 thanks to some defensive errors from the home side

Image Credit: AP
Liverpool's Divock Origi, centre and Roberto Firmino, right, celebrate their third goal of the game.
 

Liverpool: A fine finish by Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool to come roaring back from behind and beat Stoke City 4-1 as they reclaimed second place in the Premier League table on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were rattled for a spell after Jonathan Walters headed Stoke into an early lead at Anfield, but Adam Lallana restored parity before Brazilian striker Firmino netted with a minute of the first half remaining.

A Giannelli Imbula own goal and a first Premier League goal of the campaign for Daniel Sturridge in the second half put the seal on a third straight victory for the Reds, who are still unbeaten at Anfield this season.

The win allowed Liverpool to move to within six points of Premier League leaders Chelsea as they moved back above Manchester City, who they host at Anfield on New Year’s Eve. Without a win in four games, Stoke are 13th.

“A very difficult game. The result doesn’t show it but it was difficult,” said Klopp.

“A lot of things we could have done better but we forced two goals with our quality - really good, really important both of them.

“We adjusted a little bit at half-time, scored a wonderful third goal and then Daniel closed the game.”

Klopp stuck with the same team that had beaten Middlesbrough and Everton away in their last two outings as Simon Mignolet was again preferred to Loris Karius in goal.

The Belgian had kept clean sheets in each of these games but he was beaten here inside 12 minutes as Stoke stunned the home fans.

Erik Pieters was quicker onto a loose ball than either Sadio Mane or Nathaniel Clyne just outside the area and his cross from the left was met by Walters at the near post. Mignolet got a touch to his header but could not keep it out.

Stoke were the last visiting team to win at Anfield when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the League Cup semi-final, second leg, back in January - although they eventually lost on penalties that night.

On the ropes

Stoke had their hosts on the ropes for a while and Joe Allen, facing his former club, engineered himself space in the box before seeing his shot saved by Mignolet.

There were groans coming from the Kop but Firmino lifted the home fans in the crowd of over 53,000 when his shot was blocked on the line by Peter Crouch and the equaliser then arrived after 34 minutes.

Glen Johnson appeared to want to control the ball inside his own six-yard area and Lallana pounced to tuck a low shot from a tight angle between goalkeeper Lee Grant and the near post and in for his seventh goal of the season.

Boosted by that, Liverpool ended the first half on top and they went in front just prior to the interval, Firmino collecting a James Milner pass in the box, taking a touch to control and another to tee himself up before firing across Grant and in off both posts.

It was a sixth goal of the season for him and came three days after he had been arrested and charged for drink driving in the centre of Liverpool.

Mane almost made it 3-1 seconds later with a shot that slid just wide but Liverpool ran away with the game in the second half.

Their third goal arrived just before the hour mark, as Divock Origi latched onto a Jordan Henderson pass and delivered a low ball in from the left that Imbula turned into his own net under pressure from Mane.

Sturridge had been on the field a matter of seconds in place of Origi when he broke his duck for the season.

Pouncing on a careless blind back-pass by Ryan Shawcross, the England striker’s first touch took him round Grant before he rolled the ball in to complete the victory.

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Stoke City
follow this tag on MGNStoke City
Daniel Sturridge
follow this tag on MGNDaniel Sturridge
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool
Adam Lallana
follow this tag on MGNAdam Lallana
Peter Crouch
follow this tag on MGNPeter Crouch

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Stoke City
follow this tag on MGN
Daniel Sturridge
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN
Adam Lallana
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Mourinho reveals Depay exile a deliberate ploy

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan